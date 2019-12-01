News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-01 12:18:12 -0600') }} football Edit

Top 25: Nittany Lions climb to No. 11 in Coaches Poll

BWI Staff
BWI Staff

Our two best promotions are back just in time for the holidays!


CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS!
CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS!

Penn State's drop in the rankings to No. 12 following a 28-17 loss at Ohio State last weekend was short lived. Following a 10th-place spot in the ensuing College Football Playoff rankings last week, and a 27-6 win against Rutgers on Saturday afternoon at Beaver Stadium to close out the regular season, the Nittany Lions improved to 10-2 on the year and bumped up to No. 11 in the latest Coaches Poll.

Other Big Ten movement this week has the Buckeyes remaining at No. 2 in the Coaches Poll with Wisconsin jumping to No. 10 from 14 following its trouncing of Minnesota in Minneapolis while the Gophers fell from ninth to 15th. Michigan dropped to No. 18 after getting its ears kicked in at Ohio State and Iowa picked up a spot at No. 19 after its win at Nebraska.

Wisconsin and Ohio State will meet for the Big Ten Championship Game this coming weekend in Indianapolis.

Coaches Poll

1) LSU (43)

2) Ohio State (17)

3) Clemson (4)

4) Georgia

5) Utah

6) Oklahoma

7) Florida

8) Baylor

9) Alabama

10) Wisconsin

11) Penn State

12) Auburn

13) Oregon

14) Notre Dame

15) Minnesota

16) Memphis

17) Boise State

18) Michigan

19) Iowa

20) Appalachian State

21) Cincinnati

22) Virginia

23) Navy

24) Southern Cal

25) Air Force

*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}