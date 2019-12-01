Penn State's drop in the rankings to No. 12 following a 28-17 loss at Ohio State last weekend was short lived. Following a 10th-place spot in the ensuing College Football Playoff rankings last week, and a 27-6 win against Rutgers on Saturday afternoon at Beaver Stadium to close out the regular season, the Nittany Lions improved to 10-2 on the year and bumped up to No. 11 in the latest Coaches Poll.

Other Big Ten movement this week has the Buckeyes remaining at No. 2 in the Coaches Poll with Wisconsin jumping to No. 10 from 14 following its trouncing of Minnesota in Minneapolis while the Gophers fell from ninth to 15th. Michigan dropped to No. 18 after getting its ears kicked in at Ohio State and Iowa picked up a spot at No. 19 after its win at Nebraska.

Wisconsin and Ohio State will meet for the Big Ten Championship Game this coming weekend in Indianapolis.