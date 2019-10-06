The Nittany Lions are back in the top 10, moving up two spots in both the USA Today/Amway Poll and the Associated Press Poll. Penn State is ranked No. 9 in the Coaches Poll and No. 10 in the AP Top 25 heading into Saturday's game at Iowa.

Six other Big Ten programs are ranked in the Coaches Poll. Ohio State moved up to No. 4 following its 34-10 win over Michigan State. The loss knocked the Spartans back out of the poll, but Minnesota joined at No. 25. Wisconsin moved up one spot to No. 8, while Michigan moved up two spots to No. 16 following its 10-3 win over Iowa. The Hawkeyes sit at No. 18 heading into Saturday night's showdown with Penn State.

Those same six schools made the AP Poll. Ohio State is now tied with Georgia at No. 3. Wisconsin stayed at No. 8, while Michigan moved up three spots to No. 16. Iowa is at No. 17 and Minnesota sits at No. 26.

Penn State's game against Iowa will air on ABC at 7:30 PM ET Saturday night.