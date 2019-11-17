Top 25: Penn State 9th in both polls after bounce-back win
Following a 34-27 grind-it-out win against Indiana at Beaver Stadium, Penn State bumped up two spots to No. 9 in the Coaches Poll.
Ohio State is now up to No. 2 in both polls, while Minnesota sits at No. 11 after its loss at Iowa Saturday afternoon. Michigan improved to No. 12, while Wisconsin moved up one spot to No. 14 following its demolition of Nebraska on Saturday.
The Hawkeyes, meanwhile, were bumped up a couple of spots to No. 20 in the latest Coaches Poll after their win against Minnesota, rounding out the Big Ten's presence in the Coaches Poll with Indiana bouncing out after its loss to the Nittany Lions.
Outside of the Big Ten, Alabama moved down just a few spots to No. 4 following a close loss to LSU. The Tigers now sit at No. 1 in both polls and could very well be a unanimous No. 1 come Tuesday evening.
Coaches Poll
1) LSU (55)
2) Ohio State (6)
3) Clemson (4)
4) Georgia
5) Alabama
6) Oregon
7) Oklahoma
8) Utah
9) Penn State
10) Florida
11) Minnesota
12) Michigan
13) Baylor
14) Wisconsin
15) Notre Dame
16) Auburn
17) Cincinnati
18) Memphis
19) Boise State
20) Iowa
21) SMU
22) Appalachian State
23) Oklahoma State
24) Texas A&M
25) San Diego State
AP Top 25
1) LSU
2) Ohio State
3) Clemson
4) Georgia
5) Alabama
6) Oregon
7) Utah
8) Oklahoma
9) Penn State
10) Florida
11) Minnesota
12) Michigan
13) Baylor
14) Wisconsin
15) Notre Dame
16) Auburn
17) Cincinnati
18) Memphis
19) Iowa
20) Boise State
21) SMU
22) Oklahoma State
23) Appalachian State
24) Texas A&M
25) Virginia Tech
