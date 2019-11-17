Following a 34-27 grind-it-out win against Indiana at Beaver Stadium, Penn State bumped up two spots to No. 9 in the Coaches Poll.

Ohio State is now up to No. 2 in both polls, while Minnesota sits at No. 11 after its loss at Iowa Saturday afternoon. Michigan improved to No. 12, while Wisconsin moved up one spot to No. 14 following its demolition of Nebraska on Saturday.

The Hawkeyes, meanwhile, were bumped up a couple of spots to No. 20 in the latest Coaches Poll after their win against Minnesota, rounding out the Big Ten's presence in the Coaches Poll with Indiana bouncing out after its loss to the Nittany Lions.

Outside of the Big Ten, Alabama moved down just a few spots to No. 4 following a close loss to LSU. The Tigers now sit at No. 1 in both polls and could very well be a unanimous No. 1 come Tuesday evening.