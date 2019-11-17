News More News
Top 25: Penn State 9th in both polls after bounce-back win

BWI Staff
BWI Staff

Penn State's 34-27 win against Indiana Saturday helped bump the program back up two spots in the latest Coaches Poll with a matchup at No. 2 Ohio State looming next.
Following a 34-27 grind-it-out win against Indiana at Beaver Stadium, Penn State bumped up two spots to No. 9 in the Coaches Poll.

Ohio State is now up to No. 2 in both polls, while Minnesota sits at No. 11 after its loss at Iowa Saturday afternoon. Michigan improved to No. 12, while Wisconsin moved up one spot to No. 14 following its demolition of Nebraska on Saturday.

The Hawkeyes, meanwhile, were bumped up a couple of spots to No. 20 in the latest Coaches Poll after their win against Minnesota, rounding out the Big Ten's presence in the Coaches Poll with Indiana bouncing out after its loss to the Nittany Lions.

Outside of the Big Ten, Alabama moved down just a few spots to No. 4 following a close loss to LSU. The Tigers now sit at No. 1 in both polls and could very well be a unanimous No. 1 come Tuesday evening.

Coaches Poll

1) LSU (55)

2) Ohio State (6)

3) Clemson (4)

4) Georgia

5) Alabama

6) Oregon

7) Oklahoma

8) Utah

9) Penn State

10) Florida

11) Minnesota

12) Michigan

13) Baylor

14) Wisconsin

15) Notre Dame

16) Auburn

17) Cincinnati

18) Memphis

19) Boise State

20) Iowa

21) SMU

22) Appalachian State

23) Oklahoma State

24) Texas A&M

25) San Diego State

AP Top 25

1) LSU

2) Ohio State

3) Clemson

4) Georgia

5) Alabama

6) Oregon

7) Utah

8) Oklahoma

9) Penn State

10) Florida

11) Minnesota

12) Michigan

13) Baylor

14) Wisconsin

15) Notre Dame

16) Auburn

17) Cincinnati

18) Memphis

19) Iowa

20) Boise State

21) SMU

22) Oklahoma State

23) Appalachian State

24) Texas A&M

25) Virginia Tech

