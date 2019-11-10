News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-10 13:34:07 -0600') }} football Edit

Top 25: Penn State drops to 9th in AP, 11th in Coaches Poll

Penn State sits at No. 9 in the AP Top 25 and No. 11 in the Coaches Poll.
Penn State sits at No. 9 in the AP Top 25 and No. 11 in the Coaches Poll.
BWI Staff
BWI Staff

Get a free 30-day trial to Blue-White Illustrated with promo code BWI30

Following Saturday's loss to Minnesota, Penn State dropped to No. 9 in the Associated Press Poll and No. 11 in USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll.

Ohio State is now up to No. 2 in both polls, while Minnesota sits at No. 7. Behind the Nittany Lions, you'll find Michigan No. 14, while Wisconsin moved up one spot to No. 15 following a close win over Iowa. Speaking of the Hawkeyes, Kirk Ferentz's squad moved down to No. 22 in the Coaches Poll and No. 23 in AP Poll. Next week's opponent, Indiana, also made its debut this week, sitting at No. 24 in the AP and No. 25 in the Coaches Poll.

Outside of the Big Ten, Alabama moved down just a few spots to No. 4 following a close loss to LSU. The Tigers now sit at No. 1 in both polls and could very well be a unanimous No. 1 come Tuesday evening.

Coaches Poll

1) LSU

2) Ohio State

3) Clemson

4) Alabama

5) Georgia

6) Oregon

7) Minnesota

8) Oklahoma

9) Utah

10) Baylor

11) Penn State

12) Florida

13) Auburn

14) Michigan

15) Wisconsin

16) Notre Dame

17) Cincinnati

18) Memphis

19) Boise State

20) SMU

21) Navy

22) Iowa

23) Texas

24) Appalachian State

25) Indiana

AP Top 25

1) LSU

2) Ohio State

3) Clemson

4) Alabama

5) Georgia

6) Oregon

7) Minnesota

8) Utah

9) Penn State

10) Oklahoma

11) Florida

12) Baylor

13) Auburn

14) Michigan

15) Wisconsin

16) Notre Dame

17) Cincinnati

18) Memphis

19) Boise State

20) SMU

21) Navy

22) Texas

23) Iowa

24) Indiana

25) Oklahoma State

*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}