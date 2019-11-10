Top 25: Penn State drops to 9th in AP, 11th in Coaches Poll
Following Saturday's loss to Minnesota, Penn State dropped to No. 9 in the Associated Press Poll and No. 11 in USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll.
Ohio State is now up to No. 2 in both polls, while Minnesota sits at No. 7. Behind the Nittany Lions, you'll find Michigan No. 14, while Wisconsin moved up one spot to No. 15 following a close win over Iowa. Speaking of the Hawkeyes, Kirk Ferentz's squad moved down to No. 22 in the Coaches Poll and No. 23 in AP Poll. Next week's opponent, Indiana, also made its debut this week, sitting at No. 24 in the AP and No. 25 in the Coaches Poll.
Outside of the Big Ten, Alabama moved down just a few spots to No. 4 following a close loss to LSU. The Tigers now sit at No. 1 in both polls and could very well be a unanimous No. 1 come Tuesday evening.
Coaches Poll
1) LSU
2) Ohio State
3) Clemson
4) Alabama
5) Georgia
6) Oregon
7) Minnesota
8) Oklahoma
9) Utah
10) Baylor
11) Penn State
12) Florida
13) Auburn
14) Michigan
15) Wisconsin
16) Notre Dame
17) Cincinnati
18) Memphis
19) Boise State
20) SMU
21) Navy
22) Iowa
23) Texas
24) Appalachian State
25) Indiana
AP Top 25
1) LSU
2) Ohio State
3) Clemson
4) Alabama
5) Georgia
6) Oregon
7) Minnesota
8) Utah
9) Penn State
10) Oklahoma
11) Florida
12) Baylor
13) Auburn
14) Michigan
15) Wisconsin
16) Notre Dame
17) Cincinnati
18) Memphis
19) Boise State
20) SMU
21) Navy
22) Texas
23) Iowa
24) Indiana
25) Oklahoma State
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98
• Like us on Facebook