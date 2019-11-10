Following Saturday's loss to Minnesota, Penn State dropped to No. 9 in the Associated Press Poll and No. 11 in USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll.

Ohio State is now up to No. 2 in both polls, while Minnesota sits at No. 7. Behind the Nittany Lions, you'll find Michigan No. 14, while Wisconsin moved up one spot to No. 15 following a close win over Iowa. Speaking of the Hawkeyes, Kirk Ferentz's squad moved down to No. 22 in the Coaches Poll and No. 23 in AP Poll. Next week's opponent, Indiana, also made its debut this week, sitting at No. 24 in the AP and No. 25 in the Coaches Poll.

Outside of the Big Ten, Alabama moved down just a few spots to No. 4 following a close loss to LSU. The Tigers now sit at No. 1 in both polls and could very well be a unanimous No. 1 come Tuesday evening.