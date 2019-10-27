Penn State is back among the nation's best, moving into the top five in both the USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll and the Associated Press Top 25 following its 28-7 win over Michigan State. The Nittany Lions are now 8-0 on the season, 4-0 in conference play. The program's last appearance in the top five took place in Oct. 2017. Penn State was ranked No. 2 in the nation before losing to Ohio State, 39-38.

Helped by Oklahoma's loss to Kansas State, Penn State now enters its second bye week before facing off with Minnesota on Nov. 9. The Gophers, who are also undefeated still, are up to No. 13 in both polls.

If the Lions can get past PJ Fleck's squad, Penn State is on a collision course with Ohio State for not only a Big Ten East divisional championship, but also a potential playoff berth. The Buckeyes handled Wisconsin Saturday, winning 38-7.

In addition to the three remaining undefeated teams, Michigan, Wisconsin and Iowa are also still ranked. The Wolverines moved up to No. 14 in the AP poll and No. 15 in the Coaches Poll following its 45-14 win over Notre Dame. With two losses now, Wisconsin is down to No. 17 in the Coaches Poll and No. 18 in the AP poll. The Hawkeyes sit at No. 19 in both polls.