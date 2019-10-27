News More News
Top 25 Polls: Penn State moves back into top five

WR KJ Hamler
BWI Staff

Penn State is back among the nation's best, moving into the top five in both the USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll and the Associated Press Top 25 following its 28-7 win over Michigan State. The Nittany Lions are now 8-0 on the season, 4-0 in conference play. The program's last appearance in the top five took place in Oct. 2017. Penn State was ranked No. 2 in the nation before losing to Ohio State, 39-38.

Helped by Oklahoma's loss to Kansas State, Penn State now enters its second bye week before facing off with Minnesota on Nov. 9. The Gophers, who are also undefeated still, are up to No. 13 in both polls.

If the Lions can get past PJ Fleck's squad, Penn State is on a collision course with Ohio State for not only a Big Ten East divisional championship, but also a potential playoff berth. The Buckeyes handled Wisconsin Saturday, winning 38-7.

In addition to the three remaining undefeated teams, Michigan, Wisconsin and Iowa are also still ranked. The Wolverines moved up to No. 14 in the AP poll and No. 15 in the Coaches Poll following its 45-14 win over Notre Dame. With two losses now, Wisconsin is down to No. 17 in the Coaches Poll and No. 18 in the AP poll. The Hawkeyes sit at No. 19 in both polls.

Coaches Poll

1) Alabama

2) LSU

3) Clemson

4) Ohio State

5) Penn State

6) Florida

7) Georgia

8) Oregon

9) Oklahoma

10) Utah

11) Baylor

12) Auburn

13) Minnesota

14) SMU

15) Michigan

16) Notre Dame

17) Wisconsin

18) Cincinnati

19) Iowa

20) Appalachian State

21) Boise State

22) Wake Forest

23) Memphis

24) Texas

25) Kansas State

AP Top 25

1) LSU

2) Alabama

3) Ohio State

4) Clemson

5) Penn State

6) Florida

7) Oregon

8) Georgia

9) Utah

10) Oklahoma

11) Auburn

12) Baylor

13) Minnesota

14) Michigan

15) SMU

16) Notre Dame

17) Cincinnati

18) Wisconsin

19) Iowa

20) Appalachian State

21) Boise State

22) Kansas State

23) Wake Forest

24) Memphis

25) San Diego State

