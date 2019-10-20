Top 25: Nittany Lions improve to No. 6 in polls
On the heels of a 28-21 win over then-No. 16 Michigan, Penn State continued a steady march upward in the latest polls.
Helped by a stunning Wisconsin loss at unranked Illinois, the NIttany Lions moved up to No. 6 in both the Coaches Poll and the Associated Press Poll.
In the AP Poll, the Nittany Lions sit behind Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, Clemson and Oklahoma, in that order.
Two teams currently ranked in the top-25 remain on Penn State's schedule, with trips to No. 17 Minnesota and No. 3 Ohio State still on the docket.
Coaches Poll
1) Alabama
2) Clemson
3) LSU
4) Ohio State
5) Oklahoma
6) Penn State
7) Notre Dame
8) Florida
9) Georgia
10) Auburn
11) Oregon
12) Utah
13) Wisconsin
14) Baylor
15) Texas
16) Minnesota
17) SMU
18) Cincinnati
19) Iowa
20) Michigan
21) Boise State
22) Appalachian State
23) Wake Forest
24) Arizona State
25) Memphis
AP Top 25
1) Alabama
2) LSU
3) Ohio State
4) Clemson
5) Oklahoma
6) Penn State
7) Florida
8) Notre Dame
9) Auburn
10) Georgia
11) Oregon
12) Utah
13) Wisconsin
14) Baylor
15) Texas
16) SMU
17) Minnesota
18) Cincinnati
19) Michigan
20) Iowa
21) Appalachian State
22) Boise State
23) Iowa State
24) Arizona State
25) Wake Forest