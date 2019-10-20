News More News
Top 25: Nittany Lions improve to No. 6 in polls

QB Sean Clifford has led the Nittany Lions to a 7-0 record to start the season.
BWI Staff
BWI Staff

On the heels of a 28-21 win over then-No. 16 Michigan, Penn State continued a steady march upward in the latest polls.

Helped by a stunning Wisconsin loss at unranked Illinois, the NIttany Lions moved up to No. 6 in both the Coaches Poll and the Associated Press Poll.

In the AP Poll, the Nittany Lions sit behind Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, Clemson and Oklahoma, in that order.

Two teams currently ranked in the top-25 remain on Penn State's schedule, with trips to No. 17 Minnesota and No. 3 Ohio State still on the docket.

Coaches Poll

1) Alabama

2) Clemson

3) LSU

4) Ohio State

5) Oklahoma

6) Penn State

7) Notre Dame

8) Florida

9) Georgia

10) Auburn

11) Oregon

12) Utah

13) Wisconsin

14) Baylor

15) Texas

16) Minnesota

17) SMU

18) Cincinnati

19) Iowa

20) Michigan

21) Boise State

22) Appalachian State

23) Wake Forest

24) Arizona State

25) Memphis

AP Top 25

1) Alabama

2) LSU

3) Ohio State

4) Clemson

5) Oklahoma

6) Penn State

7) Florida

8) Notre Dame

9) Auburn

10) Georgia

11) Oregon

12) Utah

13) Wisconsin

14) Baylor

15) Texas

16) SMU

17) Minnesota

18) Cincinnati

19) Michigan

20) Iowa

21) Appalachian State

22) Boise State

23) Iowa State

24) Arizona State

25) Wake Forest

