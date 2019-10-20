On the heels of a 28-21 win over then-No. 16 Michigan, Penn State continued a steady march upward in the latest polls.

Helped by a stunning Wisconsin loss at unranked Illinois, the NIttany Lions moved up to No. 6 in both the Coaches Poll and the Associated Press Poll.

In the AP Poll, the Nittany Lions sit behind Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, Clemson and Oklahoma, in that order.

Two teams currently ranked in the top-25 remain on Penn State's schedule, with trips to No. 17 Minnesota and No. 3 Ohio State still on the docket.