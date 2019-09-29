Despite Friday night's 59-0 win over Maryland, Penn State stayed at No. 11 in the USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll and No. 12 in the Associated Press Poll.

Six other Big Ten programs are ranked in the Coaches Poll. Ohio State moved up to No. 5 following its 48-7 win over Nebraska. Wisconsin stayed at No. 9, as did Iowa at No. 14. Michigan moved up two spots to No. 18, while Michigan State rejoined the Top 25 at No. 23.



The AP Poll has five teams in the latest update. Ohio State moved up to at No. 4, while Wisconsin (No. 8) and Iowa (No. 14) held firm at their previous positions. Michigan moved up one spot to No. 19 and Michigan State fell out of the top 25.

Penn State comes back to Beaver Stadium this week for a homecoming showdown against Purdue. The Boilermarkers are now 1-3 on the season following a 38-31 loss to Minnesota Saturday. This weekend's game begins at 12 PM ET and will air on ESPN.