News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-29 13:24:55 -0500') }} football Edit

Top 25: Lions stay put in latest polls

Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated
@RivalsSnyder
Recruiting Analyst

Despite Friday night's 59-0 win over Maryland, Penn State stayed at No. 11 in the USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll and No. 12 in the Associated Press Poll.

Six other Big Ten programs are ranked in the Coaches Poll. Ohio State moved up to No. 5 following its 48-7 win over Nebraska. Wisconsin stayed at No. 9, as did Iowa at No. 14. Michigan moved up two spots to No. 18, while Michigan State rejoined the Top 25 at No. 23.

The AP Poll has five teams in the latest update. Ohio State moved up to at No. 4, while Wisconsin (No. 8) and Iowa (No. 14) held firm at their previous positions. Michigan moved up one spot to No. 19 and Michigan State fell out of the top 25.

Penn State comes back to Beaver Stadium this week for a homecoming showdown against Purdue. The Boilermarkers are now 1-3 on the season following a 38-31 loss to Minnesota Saturday. This weekend's game begins at 12 PM ET and will air on ESPN.

Coaches Poll

1) Alabama

2) Clemson

3) Georgia

4) Oklahoma

5) Ohio State

6) LSU

7) Auburn

8) Florida

9) Wisconsin

10) Notre Dame

11) Penn State

12) Texas

13) Oregon

14) Iowa

15) Boise State

16) Washington

17) Utah

18) Michigan

19) UCF

20) Wake Forest

21) Texas A&M

22) Virginia

23) Michigan State

24) Memphis

25) Oklahoma State


AP Top 25

1) Alabama

2) Clemson

3) Georgia

4) Ohio State

5) LSU

6) Oklahoma

7) Auburn

8) Wisconsin

9) Notre Dame

10) Florida

11) Texas

12) Penn State

13) Oregon

14) Iowa

15) Washington

16) Boise State

17) Utah

18) UCF

19) Michigan

20) Arizona State

21) Oklahoma State

22) Wake Forest

23) Virginia

24) SMU

25) Texas A&M

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}