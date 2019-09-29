Top 25: Lions stay put in latest polls
Despite Friday night's 59-0 win over Maryland, Penn State stayed at No. 11 in the USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll and No. 12 in the Associated Press Poll.
Six other Big Ten programs are ranked in the Coaches Poll. Ohio State moved up to No. 5 following its 48-7 win over Nebraska. Wisconsin stayed at No. 9, as did Iowa at No. 14. Michigan moved up two spots to No. 18, while Michigan State rejoined the Top 25 at No. 23.
The AP Poll has five teams in the latest update. Ohio State moved up to at No. 4, while Wisconsin (No. 8) and Iowa (No. 14) held firm at their previous positions. Michigan moved up one spot to No. 19 and Michigan State fell out of the top 25.
Penn State comes back to Beaver Stadium this week for a homecoming showdown against Purdue. The Boilermarkers are now 1-3 on the season following a 38-31 loss to Minnesota Saturday. This weekend's game begins at 12 PM ET and will air on ESPN.
Coaches Poll
1) Alabama
2) Clemson
3) Georgia
4) Oklahoma
5) Ohio State
6) LSU
7) Auburn
8) Florida
9) Wisconsin
10) Notre Dame
11) Penn State
12) Texas
13) Oregon
14) Iowa
15) Boise State
16) Washington
17) Utah
18) Michigan
19) UCF
20) Wake Forest
21) Texas A&M
22) Virginia
23) Michigan State
24) Memphis
25) Oklahoma State
AP Top 25
1) Alabama
2) Clemson
3) Georgia
4) Ohio State
5) LSU
6) Oklahoma
7) Auburn
8) Wisconsin
9) Notre Dame
10) Florida
11) Texas
12) Penn State
13) Oregon
14) Iowa
15) Washington
16) Boise State
17) Utah
18) UCF
19) Michigan
20) Arizona State
21) Oklahoma State
22) Wake Forest
23) Virginia
24) SMU
25) Texas A&M