Despite the bye week, Penn State moved up one spot in both the USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll and the Associated Press Poll.

The Nittany Lions are now ranked No. 11 in the Coaches Poll and No. 12 in the AP Top 25.

Five other Big Ten teams are ranked in the Coaches Poll. Ohio State stayed at No. 6 following its 76-5 win over Miami (Ohio), while Wisconsin jumped up all the way to No. 9 following a 35-14 win over Michigan. Iowa, who also had a bye week, moved up to No. 14, while the Wolverines dropped 10 spots to No. 20.

The AP Poll has six teams in the latest update. Ohio State is at No. 5, with Wisconsin jumping all the way to No. 8. Iowa is currently No. 14, Michigan sits at No. 20 and Michigan State rejoins the list at No. 25 overall. The Spartans defeated Northwestern on the road, 31-10.

Penn State begins conference play Friday night with a road trip to Maryland. The game begins at 8 PM ET and will air on Fox Sports 1.