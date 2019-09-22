Top 25: Lions move up in polls following bye week
Despite the bye week, Penn State moved up one spot in both the USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll and the Associated Press Poll.
The Nittany Lions are now ranked No. 11 in the Coaches Poll and No. 12 in the AP Top 25.
Five other Big Ten teams are ranked in the Coaches Poll. Ohio State stayed at No. 6 following its 76-5 win over Miami (Ohio), while Wisconsin jumped up all the way to No. 9 following a 35-14 win over Michigan. Iowa, who also had a bye week, moved up to No. 14, while the Wolverines dropped 10 spots to No. 20.
The AP Poll has six teams in the latest update. Ohio State is at No. 5, with Wisconsin jumping all the way to No. 8. Iowa is currently No. 14, Michigan sits at No. 20 and Michigan State rejoins the list at No. 25 overall. The Spartans defeated Northwestern on the road, 31-10.
Penn State begins conference play Friday night with a road trip to Maryland. The game begins at 8 PM ET and will air on Fox Sports 1.
Coaches Poll
1) Clemson
2) Alabama
3) Georgia
4) Oklahoma
5) LSU
6) Ohio State
7) Auburn
8) Florida
9) Wisconsin
10) Notre Dame
11) Penn State
12) Texas
13) Oregon
14) Iowa
15) Boise State
16) Cal
17) Washington
18) Virginia
19) Utah
20) Michigan
21) Texas A&M
22) Kansas State
23) UCF
24) Wake Forest
25) USC
AP Top 25
1) Clemson
2) Alabama
3) Georgia
4) LSU
5) Ohio State
6) Oklahoma
7) Auburn
8) Wisconsin
9) Florida
10) Notre Dame
11) Texas
12) Penn State
13) Oregon
14) Iowa
15) California
16) Boise State
17) Washington
18) Virginia
19) Utah
20) Michigan
21) USC
22) UCF
23) Texas A&M
24) Kansas State
25) Michigan State