Following a 17-10 win over Pitt, Penn State fell one spot in the USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll and stayed put in the Associated Press Poll.

The Nittany Lions, who have a bye this upcoming weekend, are now ranked No. 12 in the Coaches Poll and No. 13 in the AP Top 25.



Four other Big Ten teams are also ranked in both polls. Ohio State stayed at No. 6 in the AP Poll, while Michigan dropped one spot at No. 11. Wisconsin is now tied with Penn State at No. 13 and Iowa remained at No. 18.



The Coaches Poll has Ohio State at No. 6, with Michigan at No. 10, Wisconsin at No. 14 and Iowa at No. 18. Penn State's next opponent, Maryland, fell out of both polls after dropping a road contest against Temple, 20-17. Michigan State also dropped out of both polls after losing to Arizona State for the second straight year.



