Top 25: Lions fall in Coaches Poll

Penn State finished nonconference play 3-0 following Saturday's win over Pitt.
Patrick Burns
Blue White Illustrated

Following a 17-10 win over Pitt, Penn State fell one spot in the USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll and stayed put in the Associated Press Poll.

The Nittany Lions, who have a bye this upcoming weekend, are now ranked No. 12 in the Coaches Poll and No. 13 in the AP Top 25.

Four other Big Ten teams are also ranked in both polls. Ohio State stayed at No. 6 in the AP Poll, while Michigan dropped one spot at No. 11. Wisconsin is now tied with Penn State at No. 13 and Iowa remained at No. 18.

The Coaches Poll has Ohio State at No. 6, with Michigan at No. 10, Wisconsin at No. 14 and Iowa at No. 18. Penn State's next opponent, Maryland, fell out of both polls after dropping a road contest against Temple, 20-17. Michigan State also dropped out of both polls after losing to Arizona State for the second straight year.


Coaches Poll

1) Clemson

2) Alabama

3) Georgia

4) Oklahoma

5) LSU

6) Ohio State

7) Notre Dame

8) Florida

9) Auburn

10) Michigan

11) Utah

12) Penn State

13) Texas

14) Wisconsin

15) Texas A&M

16) UCF

17) Oregon

18) Iowa

19) Washington State

20) Boise State

21) Washington

22) Virginia

23) Cal

24) Arizona State

25) Kansas State


AP Top 25

1) Clemson

2) Alabama

3) Georgia

4) LSU

5) Oklahoma

6) Ohio State

7) Notre Dame

8) Auburn

9) Florida

10) Utah

11) Michigan

12) Texas

T13) Penn State

T13) Wisconsin

15) UCF

16) Oregon

17) Texas A&M

18) Iowa

19) Washington State

20) Boise State

21) Virginia

22) Washington

23) Cal

24) Arizona State

25) TCU

