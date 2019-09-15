Top 25: Lions fall in Coaches Poll
Following a 17-10 win over Pitt, Penn State fell one spot in the USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll and stayed put in the Associated Press Poll.
The Nittany Lions, who have a bye this upcoming weekend, are now ranked No. 12 in the Coaches Poll and No. 13 in the AP Top 25.
Four other Big Ten teams are also ranked in both polls. Ohio State stayed at No. 6 in the AP Poll, while Michigan dropped one spot at No. 11. Wisconsin is now tied with Penn State at No. 13 and Iowa remained at No. 18.
The Coaches Poll has Ohio State at No. 6, with Michigan at No. 10, Wisconsin at No. 14 and Iowa at No. 18. Penn State's next opponent, Maryland, fell out of both polls after dropping a road contest against Temple, 20-17. Michigan State also dropped out of both polls after losing to Arizona State for the second straight year.
Coaches Poll
1) Clemson
2) Alabama
3) Georgia
4) Oklahoma
5) LSU
6) Ohio State
7) Notre Dame
8) Florida
9) Auburn
10) Michigan
11) Utah
12) Penn State
13) Texas
14) Wisconsin
15) Texas A&M
16) UCF
17) Oregon
18) Iowa
19) Washington State
20) Boise State
21) Washington
22) Virginia
23) Cal
24) Arizona State
25) Kansas State
AP Top 25
1) Clemson
2) Alabama
3) Georgia
4) LSU
5) Oklahoma
6) Ohio State
7) Notre Dame
8) Auburn
9) Florida
10) Utah
11) Michigan
12) Texas
T13) Penn State
T13) Wisconsin
15) UCF
16) Oregon
17) Texas A&M
18) Iowa
19) Washington State
20) Boise State
21) Virginia
22) Washington
23) Cal
24) Arizona State
25) TCU