Top 25: Lions drop to 12th in both AP & Coaches Poll

Penn State dropped to 12th in both the AP and Coaches Polls following a 28-17 loss to Ohio State this weekend.

The Buckeyes sit at No. 2 in both polls, while Minnesota moved up to ninth. Michigan has actually surpassed the Nittany Lions, sitting at 10th in the AP Poll and 11th in the Coaches Poll. The AP has Wisconsin right behind Penn State at 13th, while the Badgers sit 14th in the Coaches. Iowa is 19th in the AP and 20th in the Coaches Poll.

Outside of the Big Ten, the only other team to take a substantial drop was Oregon. The Ducks dropped to 13th in the Coaches Poll and 14th in the AP following its 31-28 loss to Arizona State.

Below are both polls heading into the final weekend of the 2019 season.

Coaches Poll

1) LSU (52)

2) Ohio State (7)

3) Clemson (4)

4) Georgia

5) Alabama

6) Utah

7) Oklahoma

8) Florida

9) Minnesota

10) Baylor

11) Michigan

12) Penn State

13) Oregon

14) Wisconsin

15) Notre Dame

16) Auburn

17) Cincinnati

18) Memphis

19) Boise State

20) Iowa

21) Oklahoma State

22) Appalachian State

23) Virginia Tech

24) Navy

25) USC

AP Top 25

1) LSU

2) Ohio State

3) Clemson

4) Georgia

5) Alabama

6) Utah

7) Oklahoma

8) Florida

9) Minnesota

10) Michigan

11) Baylor

12) Penn State

13) Wisconsin

14) Oregon

15) Notre Dame

16) Auburn

17) Memphis

18) Cincinnati

19) Iowa

20) Boise State

21) Oklahoma State

22) Appalachian State

23) Virginia Tech

24) Navy

25) USC

