Penn State dropped to 12th in both the AP and Coaches Polls following a 28-17 loss to Ohio State this weekend.

The Buckeyes sit at No. 2 in both polls, while Minnesota moved up to ninth. Michigan has actually surpassed the Nittany Lions, sitting at 10th in the AP Poll and 11th in the Coaches Poll. The AP has Wisconsin right behind Penn State at 13th, while the Badgers sit 14th in the Coaches. Iowa is 19th in the AP and 20th in the Coaches Poll.

Outside of the Big Ten, the only other team to take a substantial drop was Oregon. The Ducks dropped to 13th in the Coaches Poll and 14th in the AP following its 31-28 loss to Arizona State.

Below are both polls heading into the final weekend of the 2019 season.