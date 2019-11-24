Top 25: Lions drop to 12th in both AP & Coaches Poll
Penn State dropped to 12th in both the AP and Coaches Polls following a 28-17 loss to Ohio State this weekend.
The Buckeyes sit at No. 2 in both polls, while Minnesota moved up to ninth. Michigan has actually surpassed the Nittany Lions, sitting at 10th in the AP Poll and 11th in the Coaches Poll. The AP has Wisconsin right behind Penn State at 13th, while the Badgers sit 14th in the Coaches. Iowa is 19th in the AP and 20th in the Coaches Poll.
Outside of the Big Ten, the only other team to take a substantial drop was Oregon. The Ducks dropped to 13th in the Coaches Poll and 14th in the AP following its 31-28 loss to Arizona State.
Below are both polls heading into the final weekend of the 2019 season.
Coaches Poll
1) LSU (52)
2) Ohio State (7)
3) Clemson (4)
4) Georgia
5) Alabama
6) Utah
7) Oklahoma
8) Florida
9) Minnesota
10) Baylor
11) Michigan
12) Penn State
13) Oregon
14) Wisconsin
15) Notre Dame
16) Auburn
17) Cincinnati
18) Memphis
19) Boise State
20) Iowa
21) Oklahoma State
22) Appalachian State
23) Virginia Tech
24) Navy
25) USC
AP Top 25
1) LSU
2) Ohio State
3) Clemson
4) Georgia
5) Alabama
6) Utah
7) Oklahoma
8) Florida
9) Minnesota
10) Michigan
11) Baylor
12) Penn State
13) Wisconsin
14) Oregon
15) Notre Dame
16) Auburn
17) Memphis
18) Cincinnati
19) Iowa
20) Boise State
21) Oklahoma State
22) Appalachian State
23) Virginia Tech
24) Navy
25) USC
