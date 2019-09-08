Top 25: Lions move up in both AP and Coaches Polls
After beating Buffalo 45-13 Saturday, Penn State is up to No. 11 in the USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll and No. 13 in the Associated Press Poll.
The Nittany Lions were ranked No. 14 in the USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll and No. 15 in the AP Poll last week.
Six additional Big Ten teams are ranked in both polls. Ohio State checked in at No. 6 in the AP Poll, followed by Michigan at No. 10, Wisconsin at No.14, Michigan State at No. 18, Iowa at No. 19 and Maryland at No. 21.
The USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll has Ohio State at No. 6, with Wisconsin at No. 14, Iowa at No. 18, Michigan State at No. 19 and Maryland at No. 25.
Nebraska dropped out of both polls following an overtime defeat at Colorado.
USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll
1) Clemson
2) Alabama
3) Georgia
4) Oklahoma
5) LSU
6) Ohio State
7) Notre Dame
8) Florida
9) Auburn
10) Michigan
11) Penn State
12) Utah
13) Texas
14) Wisconsin
15) Texas A&M
16) UCF
17) Oregon
18) Iowa
19) Michigan State
20) Washington State
21) Washington
22) Boise State
23) Mississippi State
24) USC
25) Maryland
Associated Press Poll
1) Clemson
2) Alabama
3) Georgia
4) LSU
5) Oklahoma
6) Ohio State
7) Notre Dame
8) Auburn
9) Florida
10) Michigan
11) Utah
12) Texas
13) Penn State
14) Wisconsin
15) Oregon
16) Texas A&M
17) UCF
18) Michigan State
19) Iowa
20) Washington State
21) Maryland
22) Boise State
23) Washington
24) USC
25) Virginia