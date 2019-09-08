After beating Buffalo 45-13 Saturday, Penn State is up to No. 11 in the USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll and No. 13 in the Associated Press Poll.

The Nittany Lions were ranked No. 14 in the USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll and No. 15 in the AP Poll last week.

Six additional Big Ten teams are ranked in both polls. Ohio State checked in at No. 6 in the AP Poll, followed by Michigan at No. 10, Wisconsin at No.14, Michigan State at No. 18, Iowa at No. 19 and Maryland at No. 21.



The USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll has Ohio State at No. 6, with Wisconsin at No. 14, Iowa at No. 18, Michigan State at No. 19 and Maryland at No. 25.



Nebraska dropped out of both polls following an overtime defeat at Colorado.

