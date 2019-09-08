News More News
Top 25: Lions move up in both AP and Coaches Polls

Patrick Burns
Blue White Illustrated

After beating Buffalo 45-13 Saturday, Penn State is up to No. 11 in the USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll and No. 13 in the Associated Press Poll.

The Nittany Lions were ranked No. 14 in the USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll and No. 15 in the AP Poll last week.

Six additional Big Ten teams are ranked in both polls. Ohio State checked in at No. 6 in the AP Poll, followed by Michigan at No. 10, Wisconsin at No.14, Michigan State at No. 18, Iowa at No. 19 and Maryland at No. 21.

The USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll has Ohio State at No. 6, with Wisconsin at No. 14, Iowa at No. 18, Michigan State at No. 19 and Maryland at No. 25.

Nebraska dropped out of both polls following an overtime defeat at Colorado.

USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll

1) Clemson

2) Alabama

3) Georgia

4) Oklahoma

5) LSU

6) Ohio State

7) Notre Dame

8) Florida

9) Auburn

10) Michigan

11) Penn State

12) Utah

13) Texas

14) Wisconsin

15) Texas A&M

16) UCF

17) Oregon

18) Iowa

19) Michigan State

20) Washington State

21) Washington

22) Boise State

23) Mississippi State

24) USC

25) Maryland


Associated Press Poll

1) Clemson

2) Alabama

3) Georgia

4) LSU

5) Oklahoma

6) Ohio State

7) Notre Dame

8) Auburn

9) Florida

10) Michigan

11) Utah

12) Texas

13) Penn State

14) Wisconsin

15) Oregon

16) Texas A&M

17) UCF

18) Michigan State

19) Iowa

20) Washington State

21) Maryland

22) Boise State

23) Washington

24) USC

25) Virginia

