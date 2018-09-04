Ticker
Top 25: Lions 10th in Coaches Poll, 13th in AP Poll

QB Trace McSorley and Penn State will face Pitt Saturday at 8 PM ET.
Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated.com
@RivalsSnyder
Recruiting Analyst

Following Saturday's 45-38 overtime victory over Appalachian State, the Nittany Lions have dropped in both the USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll and the Associated Press Poll.

To open the season, Penn State was ranked as high as No. 9 in the Coaches Poll. This week, they move down just one spot following an up and down performance in Week One, settling in at No. 10 overall. The media wasn't as forgiving. Following a preseason rank of No. 10, the Nittany Lions moved down three spots to No. 13.

Both polls have four additional Big Ten teams within the Top 25. In the Coaches Poll, Ohio State sits at No. 4, followed by Wisconsin, No. 6, Michigan State, No. 13, and Michigan, No. 22.

The AP Poll also has Ohio State at No. 4, with Wisconsin at No. 5. Just like Penn State, Michigan State was also moved down following a shaky performance, as the Spartans went from No. 11 to No. 15 following its 38-31 win over Utah State. Michigan rounds out the Big Ten at No. 21.

USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll

1) Alabama

2) Clemson

3) Gerogia

4) Ohio State

5) Oklahoma

6) Wisconsin

7) Auburn

8) Notre Dame

9) Stanford

10) Penn State

11) Washington

12) USC

13) Michigan State

14) Virginia Tech

15) LSU

16) TCU

17) West Virginia

18) Miss. State

19) Boise State

20) Central Florida

21) Miami

22) Michigan

23) Oklahoma State

24) South Carolina

25) Florida

Associated Press Poll

1) Alabama

2) Clemson

3) Georgia

4) Ohio State

5) Wisconsin

6) Oklahoma

7) Auburn

8) Notre Dame

9) Washington

10) Stanford

11) LSU

12) Virginia Tech

13) Penn State

14) West Virginia

15) Michigan State

16) TCU

17) USC

18) Miss. State

19) Central Florida

20) Boise State

21) Michigan

22) Miami

23) Oregon

24) South Carolina

25) Florida

