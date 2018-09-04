Following Saturday's 45-38 overtime victory over Appalachian State, the Nittany Lions have dropped in both the USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll and the Associated Press Poll.

To open the season, Penn State was ranked as high as No. 9 in the Coaches Poll. This week, they move down just one spot following an up and down performance in Week One, settling in at No. 10 overall. The media wasn't as forgiving. Following a preseason rank of No. 10, the Nittany Lions moved down three spots to No. 13.

Both polls have four additional Big Ten teams within the Top 25. In the Coaches Poll, Ohio State sits at No. 4, followed by Wisconsin, No. 6, Michigan State, No. 13, and Michigan, No. 22.

The AP Poll also has Ohio State at No. 4, with Wisconsin at No. 5. Just like Penn State, Michigan State was also moved down following a shaky performance, as the Spartans went from No. 11 to No. 15 following its 38-31 win over Utah State. Michigan rounds out the Big Ten at No. 21.