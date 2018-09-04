Top 25: Lions 10th in Coaches Poll, 13th in AP Poll
Following Saturday's 45-38 overtime victory over Appalachian State, the Nittany Lions have dropped in both the USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll and the Associated Press Poll.
To open the season, Penn State was ranked as high as No. 9 in the Coaches Poll. This week, they move down just one spot following an up and down performance in Week One, settling in at No. 10 overall. The media wasn't as forgiving. Following a preseason rank of No. 10, the Nittany Lions moved down three spots to No. 13.
Both polls have four additional Big Ten teams within the Top 25. In the Coaches Poll, Ohio State sits at No. 4, followed by Wisconsin, No. 6, Michigan State, No. 13, and Michigan, No. 22.
The AP Poll also has Ohio State at No. 4, with Wisconsin at No. 5. Just like Penn State, Michigan State was also moved down following a shaky performance, as the Spartans went from No. 11 to No. 15 following its 38-31 win over Utah State. Michigan rounds out the Big Ten at No. 21.
USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll
1) Alabama
2) Clemson
3) Gerogia
4) Ohio State
5) Oklahoma
6) Wisconsin
7) Auburn
8) Notre Dame
9) Stanford
10) Penn State
11) Washington
12) USC
13) Michigan State
14) Virginia Tech
15) LSU
16) TCU
17) West Virginia
18) Miss. State
19) Boise State
20) Central Florida
21) Miami
22) Michigan
23) Oklahoma State
24) South Carolina
25) Florida
Associated Press Poll
1) Alabama
2) Clemson
3) Georgia
4) Ohio State
5) Wisconsin
6) Oklahoma
7) Auburn
8) Notre Dame
9) Washington
10) Stanford
11) LSU
12) Virginia Tech
13) Penn State
14) West Virginia
15) Michigan State
16) TCU
17) USC
18) Miss. State
19) Central Florida
20) Boise State
21) Michigan
22) Miami
23) Oregon
24) South Carolina
25) Florida