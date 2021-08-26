Top 2022 prospect planning to take Penn State official visit next month
Penn State's Class of 2022 may be all but finished, but there's still plenty of work to do between now and December. With 24 players committed currently, and potentially one or two scholarships rem...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news