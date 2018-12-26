Penn State arrived in Orlando Wednesday for its upcoming Citrus Bowl matchup against Kentucky. According to Dave Molinari from Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, there's already news to report, as backup quarterback Tommy Stevens did not join the Nittany Lions on the trip.

“Tommy had an injury about the midpoint of the season that you guys weren’t aware of,” Franklin told Molinari. “We had a lot of discussions about when was the right time to have the surgery.

“Tommy’s family and the staff decided the best time to have the surgery would be after his academics were finished up (and he had gotten) through the season. He was able to do that and now this will allow him, hopefully, to be a full-go for spring ball.”

Back in September, Stevens missed non-conference play and the Big Ten opener against Illinois due to an unspecified injury. He had a brief appearance in the game against Ohio State and wouldn't play again until the Oct. 20 game at Indiana.

The Indianapolis native played in the final six games of the season. He finished 8 for 11 passing with 110 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Stevens added another 118 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

Third-string quarterback Sean Clifford will now backup Trace McSorley Tuesday against the Wildcats.



