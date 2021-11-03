Today is officially Kaden Saunders Day in Westerville, Ohio

It’s November 3rd, 2021 and that means it is officially “Kaden Saunders Day”, at least it is in the City of Westerville, Ohio according to Mayor Kathleen Cocuzzi. Class of 2022, Penn State verbal commit Kaden Saunders found out about the news yesterday when talking to his high school secretary that the Mayor of his hometown designated today as Kaden Saunders Day in honor of Saunders receiving his selection to the Under Armour All-American game. “The Athletic secretary at my school told me the news and it caught me by surprise,” Saunders told Nittany Nation. “It feels great to be recognized by my city for something like this. It’s not just about me though, but also for the kids younger than me to have something bigger to strive for. I’m proud of myself to be honest.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CbGVzc2Vk8J+Zj/Cfj73wn5KZIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9CUjFaNWkwSWZrIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vQlIxWjVpMElmazwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyDwnZCK8J2QgPCdkIPwnZCE8J2QjSDwnZCS8J2QgPCdkJTw nZCN8J2Qg/CdkITwnZCR8J2QkiDCsiAoQEtTYXVuZGVyczAzKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0tTYXVuZGVyczAzL3N0YXR1cy8xNDU1 NjczODM4MTcyMzQ4NDE5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVy IDIsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The Under Armour All-American game annually gives out selections to some of the top high school football players around the country as they all meet up to compete against one another in bowl game of sorts. Saunders won’t be the only Penn State commit in this game, as he will be joined by fellow WeAre22 commits Kaytron Allen (RB) and Drew Shelton (OL). “I’m super excited to play with these guys,” said Saunders. “A couple of us were all at the Future 50 camp together earlier this year, so we’re all excited.”