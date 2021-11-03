Today is officially Kaden Saunders Day in Westerville, Ohio
It’s November 3rd, 2021 and that means it is officially “Kaden Saunders Day”, at least it is in the City of Westerville, Ohio according to Mayor Kathleen Cocuzzi.
Class of 2022, Penn State verbal commit Kaden Saunders found out about the news yesterday when talking to his high school secretary that the Mayor of his hometown designated today as Kaden Saunders Day in honor of Saunders receiving his selection to the Under Armour All-American game.
“The Athletic secretary at my school told me the news and it caught me by surprise,” Saunders told Nittany Nation. “It feels great to be recognized by my city for something like this. It’s not just about me though, but also for the kids younger than me to have something bigger to strive for. I’m proud of myself to be honest.”
The Under Armour All-American game annually gives out selections to some of the top high school football players around the country as they all meet up to compete against one another in bowl game of sorts.
Saunders won’t be the only Penn State commit in this game, as he will be joined by fellow WeAre22 commits Kaytron Allen (RB) and Drew Shelton (OL).
“I’m super excited to play with these guys,” said Saunders. “A couple of us were all at the Future 50 camp together earlier this year, so we’re all excited.”
The Nittany Lions class of 2022 is currently ranked No. 4 in the Rivals.com team rankings and has the potential to be one of the best classes in school history.
Will this be the class that has the talent to take Penn State to the next level? Saunders and the rest of the guys have some lofty goals in mind.
“We want to win a Big Ten Championship,” Saunders stated. “Then ultimately we want to win a National Championship.”
Stay tuned for more on Saunders and Penn State Football recruiting right here on Nittany Nation!