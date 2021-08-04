David Taylor gold medal match time and TV channel; NLWC Olympic updates

David Taylor is a man on a mission. The Penn State great is into the gold medal match at the Olympics after he topped India's Deepak Punia 10-0 in the 86 kg semifinals. Taylor is set for a highly-anticipated showdown with Iran's Hassan Yazdanicharati, who also sped through the bracket's first three bouts. Here's how Thursday's championship bout came to be in addition to updates on other NLWC wrestlers.

David Taylor wrestles Ali Shabanau of Belarus in his first match at the Olympics. He is now headed to the gold medal match in Toyko. UWW photo.

How Taylor made it to the gold medal match

In a word, he made it with ease. Taylor was as dominant as any wrestler in any weight class during the first round, quarterfinals, and semifinals. He needed just 4:05 to beat Ali Shabanau of Belarus 11-0 in his opener before former Michigan grappler and San Marino representative Myles Amine by a 12-2 count in 3:55. From there, Taylor took a break for a few hours and then returned to the mat and steamrolled Punia 10-0 with a barrage of takedowns and turns before the first period even ended, as he has yet to need a full amount of match time to win.

Previewing the gold medal match

Hassan Yazdanicharati also didn't participate in any close bouts on his way to the finals from the other side of the bracket. The Iranian kicked things off with an 11-2 win before scoring triumphs by scores of 12-1 and 7-1. It sets up a third match between the two. Taylor pinned Yazdanicharati at the 20117 World Cup and won 11-6 despite trailing at 2018 Worlds en route to the title in that tournament. Taylor will be a favorite to stay perfect against Yazdanicharati but it should be a dog fight from the opening whistle.

How can I watch and when is the gold medal match?

David Taylor celebrates his semifinals win that sends him to the Olympics gold medal match at 86 kgs. UWW Photo

You might have to set an alarm, as it will be held just after 5:15 a.m. on Thursday. The Olympic Channel is home to all wrestling at this year's games. Comcast users can find it on channel 898, and it is 105/624 on DirecTV, 389 on DISH Network, 149 on FIOS, and 667 on AT&T. Note that some areas may be different; consult your TV guide for specific information. Streaming can be found at olympicchannel.com and also on the NBC Sports app.



NLWC update