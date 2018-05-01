“It's expanded. Some of it was necessity. There are 75,000 people there, and they didn't want us to be out there with only 10 guys on the field, so we had to make sure that we had all 11 out there,” said Rahne. “We had a few less tight ends, we had a few more running backs, so it's just something that we thought we could do to get some of our good players on the field.”

Taking over the reins from former offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead in December, could the two-back set be Rahne’s own distinct twist on the offense?

Unlike the near-constant presence of Saquon Barkley aligned to Trace McSorley ’s left or right in the shotgun throughout the 2016 and 2017 seasons, the quarterback had both Miles Sanders and Mark Allen flanked to his left and right at times in the spring game.

Ricky Rahne was asked to address the big wrinkle presented through portions of spring practice and especially in the Blue-White Game.

Noting that the wrinkle to the offense is something that he believed would provide some “good looks” in the future, Rahne also acknowledged that the package would likely expand through preseason camp. Still, it would not act as an elixir to diminish the role of the tight end in Penn State's offense, he suggested.



In the aftermath of the NFL Draft this past weekend, one in which prolific tight end Mike Gesicki was selected No. 42 overall to the Miami Dolphins, the sight of one of McSorley’s prime targets the past two seasons served as another reminder of Penn State’s uncertainty at the position.

A first-team All-Big Ten performer last season and a second-team selection in 2016, Gesicki was responsible for 129 receptions in his four-year career including a team-high 57 for 563 yards in 2017. His nine touchdowns last season were also tied with DaeSean Hamilton for a team-high.

The cast of characters that will vie to fill Gesicki’s shoes is known.

Jonathan Holland and Nick Bowers each notched receptions last season, three and one, respectively, Bowers cashing in with a touchdown on his lone grab. Holland appeared in 12 games while Bowers, recovering from undisclosed injury, was able to play in just three games.

The presumed candidates to receive the bulk of the reps next season, however, were both absent from action for the duration of spring practice. The result was a heavy workload for similarly injury afflicted third-year sophomore Danny Dalton, who has yet to take a game rep, and walk-on Joe Arcangelo. Rivals.com four-star early enrollee Zack Kuntz earned reps in early spring practices but was also not in action at the Blue-White Game, like Holland and Bowers.

Of the five tight ends on the roster for the spring, then, the Nittany Lions had only two available to play in the spring game for Rahne to assess.

“I think the tight ends, obviously we had a little bit less depth there this spring, but I thought they did a nice job," said Rahne. "I thought Danny Dalton had a really good spring. I thought he blocked well all spring. He did a nice job today, caught the ball well, picked up some first downs and things like that throughout the entire spring.

"And then Arcangelo, he's got some strength and things like that. He's got pretty good hands. He's gotta just continue to focus on what his assignment is all the time and all those sorts of things. But he's done a nice job of getting in there and competing, which I think is one of his strengths as well.”

Though largely absent from spring practice, the element of competition is expected to return for preseason camp in August, Rahne added.

Welcoming another new addition this summer in Pat Freiermuth, the Lions’ offensive coordinator said that he is confident that the position can resume its impactful role in the system for the 2018 season, and would, in fact, need to.

“I think we have good tight ends. I really do. I like the guys that, when they come back and everyone is ready to go, I think we've got some guys that will surprise some people,” said Rahne. “So I'm excited about what our tight ends can do, I'm excited about the freshmen we have coming in as well... This offense runs best when we have a great tight end.”

Whether or not the available options can fill that role is a question still to be determined.