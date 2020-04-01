If your tight end room includes Pat Freiermuth, it is, by definition, a pretty strong room. But depth is crucial, too, so while Penn State believes it has an All-America-caliber player at the position, the coaching staff has also been busy working to develop the players behind him, none of whom have had an opportunity to gain much experience to date. Tight ends coach Tyler Bowen said he’s been pleased with the progress that redshirt sophomore Zack Kuntz and redshirt freshman Brenton Strange have shown. Between them, the two backups have made only four catches for 30 yards to date, but they’ve both added weight in anticipation of having bigger roles now that Nick Bowers has graduated. “A big part of their development has been physical maturity, but I’ve also seen both of those guys mature emotionally and mentally from a football standpoint since they’ve been on campus,” Bowen said. “I think that’s shaping up to be a very important position battle on our offensive unit this year with Nick Bowers leaving, finding a replacement. Obviously, we’re going to utilize multiple tight ends at the position, and I’ve been very pleased with Zack and Brenton, how they’ve approached it in the weight room, how they’ve approached it in the classroom. I think they’re both shaping up to have a pretty special practice session whenever we get that going. I’m excited for both of them, and that will be an important battle.”

Will Zack Kuntz blossom in his third season with the program?

The 6-foot-7 Kuntz is up to 254 pounds on Penn State’s recently released spring roster. That’s an improvement of 11 pounds from his listed weight last season and is up nearly 20 pounds from his weight in 2018, when he arrived at Penn State as a rangy 235-pound freshman out of Camp Hill, Pa.

Strange, a four-star prospect from Parkersburg, W.Va., showed up at Penn State weighing 211 pounds, Bowen said, but was listed at 242 on the roster that the team released last month. “Even as an early enrollee freshman, I don’t think he missed a beat transitioning to the college level,” Bowen said, “whether that was school or practice. He’s got a very good work ethic.” The Lions have also brought in a four-star true freshman in Theo Johnson, who arrived in January as an early enrollee before having to head back to his native Canada following the COVID-19 outbreak. Johnson was bothered this spring by a shoulder injury he received while practicing for the Under Armour All-America Game, but Bowen said he handled the setback well.

