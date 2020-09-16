The news just keeps getting better for Penn State fans.

Not only will Nittany Nation get a nine-game football season when it looked like the Big Ten wouldn’t play at all this fall, but now it’s become clear that one of the team’s top players, tight end Pat Freiermuth, will join his teammates for one more season in Happy Valley.

Back on Sept. 4, rumors began to circulate that the All-American would sit out the upcoming season, shifting his focus to the 2021 NFL Draft. Over the past 12 days, he never announced anything officially, however. That all changed late Wednesday morning when Freiermuth dropped in on James Franklin’s Big Ten Network appearance.