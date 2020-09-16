Tight end Pat Freiermuth confirms he'll play in 2020
The news just keeps getting better for Penn State fans.
Not only will Nittany Nation get a nine-game football season when it looked like the Big Ten wouldn’t play at all this fall, but now it’s become clear that one of the team’s top players, tight end Pat Freiermuth, will join his teammates for one more season in Happy Valley.
Back on Sept. 4, rumors began to circulate that the All-American would sit out the upcoming season, shifting his focus to the 2021 NFL Draft. Over the past 12 days, he never announced anything officially, however. That all changed late Wednesday morning when Freiermuth dropped in on James Franklin’s Big Ten Network appearance.
"I never opted out. I don't know where those reports came from...I'm just excited to play football again for @PennStateFball."— Penn State On BTN (@PennStateOnBTN) September 16, 2020
- Pat Freiermuth (@Pat_Fry5) was a welcome interruption to @coachjfranklin's interview with some breaking news live on BTN: pic.twitter.com/RhKW6dqQrH
“At the end of the day I came back for a reason,” Freiermuth said. “To play for Penn State, to compete with my brothers on the team, and evidently, we have the opportunity to do that. So, I’m going to continue to play football for Penn State.”
Freiermuth admitted that he did have discussions with Franklin about potentially sitting the season out, but ultimately he decided to play.
With Sean Clifford’s top receiver from last season, KJ Hamler, now in the NFL, Freiermuth will undoubtedly be a major weapon for the junior quarterback this season. Last year, he was second on the team with 43 receptions, totaling 507 yards and seven touchdowns. For his career, Freiermuth has racked up 69 receptions for 875 years and 15 scores.
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98
• Like us on Facebook