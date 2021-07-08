Thursday 3: A throwback, a thought, and a take for July 8

Penn State's offseason is rolling along, and the second Thursday of July marks the roughly one-month mark until summer camp begins. The Lions have been anything but idle since spring practice ended back in April. There was the NFL Draft, a virtual Coaches Caravan, the crazy June recruiting stretch, and now a big commitment surge to kick off the calendar's seventh month. Players came and went via the transfer portal, too, and there have been other roster changes. As the wait for August continues, it's time for a Thursday three-pack featuring a throwback, a thought, and a take on head coach James Franklin's program that covers the past, present, and future.

A throwback

Throwback Thursday is a social media tradition that celebrates something or someone from the past. Today, we settle on a person who wore No. 8 in blue and white on July 8. We could go the easy route and pick Allen Robinson, but we'll save him for another day. Our choice is D'Anton Lynn. The Texas native was a three-time All-Big Ten honorable mention selection and racked up nearly 160 tackles for the Lions in addition to four interceptions. Arguably, his best performance came in 2010 at Minnesota when he racked up a team-high 10 tackles and recorded an interception that helped set up a 21-7 lead in what was ultimately a 33-21 Penn State triumph. Currently, Lynn is the Baltimore Ravens' defensive back coach. He had a short NFL playing career but has become a staple in the league's coaching ranks. Besides Baltimore, he's also worked for Houston, the Los Angeles Chargers, the Buffalo Bills, and the New York Jets. His father, Anthony, is currently the offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions.

A thought

Penn State has had plenty of multi-commitment recruiting stretches over a short period of time during the James Franklin era, but this latest six pledge surge over less than a week stands out to me above the rest. The reason why is a simple one. No one knew exactly what to expect after a coronavirus pandemic dead period that stretched for nearly 15 months turned into a havoc-filled three week and change quiet period in June, but everyone believed that a commitment spree would be coming once the dead period returned on June 26. Some schools failed to capitalize on the opportunity. Penn State was not one of them.

Rivals250 back Nicholas Singleton was one of the Penn State's six new commitments between July 2 and July 6. (Rivals.com)

The Lions will likely be caught in the team rankings at some point, as many programs are waiting out decisions from four- and five-star recruits that they will eventually land to move them up the board. But, you can only take what you are given and earn, and Franklin and co., have been able to lock up a bunch of top targets despite the fact that those recruits had multiple trips to compare against their official visit experience in State College. That's a major victory in my book, and it doesn't hurt that 10 of the 18 Class of 2022 commits have Pa. ties. Things are going well in State College right now, and Lions faithful should be very pleased about it.

A take