“Shareef is a guy that we're very proud of,” Franklin said. “His evolution across the board has been really impressive. I couldn't be more proud of him the type of teammate he is, the type of student he's become, you know, the type of player he is; the leader. He's done a great job with the defensive line.”

But the medical retirements of Ryan Buchholz and Torrence Brown have forced younger players into regular action, perhaps sooner than coach James Franklin would have liked.

That Miller would find himself on the field with those same players for significant portions of Saturday’s opener against Appalachian State was not -- at least by those outside of the program.

Now one of just three players along the Nittany Lion defensive front who has two full years of game experience, that Miller would begin mentoring Penn State’s younger defensive lineman was somewhat anticipated.

Shareef Miller’s status as one of the elder statesmen on Penn State’s defensive line still seems a little “crazy” to him.

Being a leader can also mean being honest when it’s time for introspection. Miller said the defensive line’s performance against the Mountaineers was not up to the standards the group has set for itself, and the numbers agree.



Penn State’s two sacks in the game came from defensive back Nick Scott and linebacker Cam Brown. Appalachian State quarterback Zac Thomas used the time the Nittany Lions afforded him to pass for 270 of his team’s 292 yards through the air and the Mountaineers controlled the line of scrimmage enough to run the ball for 159 more.

By all accounts, it’s a showing that will need to improve if Penn State is to take care of business against Pittsburgh on Saturday. Who better to lead the regrouping effort than Miller?

“Guys have got to get better each and every week,” Miller said. “Their experience is not playing so we've got to pay attention to detail and just keep working every week.

“I'm just really trying to get the young guys right and just tell them that's going to be a hostile environment, get them ready for that type of environment, bring that extra intensity. We're going to be ready. Everybody's working hard this week.”

Those words illustrate quite a significant change in Miller, who said he found himself in a shell socially when he first arrived at Penn State.

He preferred to remain in the background and keep to himself. But evolution often comes with maturity, and Miller said now feels emotionally equipped to handle the leadership role he currently claims, thanks to support from his mother, Penn State’s coaching staff as well as previous teammates.

Miller said Franklin told him as a recruit that Miller would receive “every opportunity in the world” at Penn State so long as he put in the effort.

Having fulfilled his end of the deal, Miller is now passing that work ethic along to his peers.

“I'm really proud of Shareef in so many ways,” Franklin said. “And, you know, he's worked for everything that he's got, hasn't been given anything. And I'm proud of him. I mean I think Shareef's a great example of why we're in college athletics. To think about Shareef back in high school when I met him and we started recruiting him, and to see where he is now, I'm really proud. He was a great kid coming out of high school, but like all of us, he was immature and needed to grow up and evolve, and he has.”