This spring, that debate appears to have been settled in the defensive coaches’ favor.

“It's funny… every time he comes to the building, the offensive coaches start talking to him and the defensive coaches get nervous.”

“Keaton had an unbelievable year,” said Franklin, touting Ellis’ elite 40 time at Penn State while lamenting the prospect’s absence from the camp circuit due to illness. “So (he) didn't get all the attention he probably deserved. Kept getting taller, kept getting thicker, and had an unbelievable senior year.

Recruited as a corner when he committed to Penn State, the local product also starred as a wide receiver at State College Area High School, leaving Franklin to explain Ellis as having the flexibility to play at either position.

Lining up with the White team’s defense, Ellis finished the Blue-White Game second in tackles and very much looked the part.



Listed at 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, Ellis does not necessarily neatly fit Franklin’s mold of a cornerback - previously explaining that the prototype at the position is at least between 6-foot and 6-foot-2 - but that has not deterred the mid-semester enrollee. Rather, as Franklin detailed following Saturday’s scrimmage, Ellis versatile skillset is what has made him so effective at corner this spring.

“Keaton’s been very impressive,” said Franklin. “He really did a good job in the weight room. He can run. He’s got length. He’s gotten stronger.

“We like to recruit DBs who like to play wide receiver and vice versa and he’s a guy who’s got a lot of natural ball skills. You saw that in high school. That showed up.”

Describing himself as “super excited” about Ellis’ spring session, defensive coordinator Brent Pry added that the Blue-White Game performance was a final element exhibited. Having already demonstrated his proficiency in coverage, attacking the ball, running against man or in zone play, Ellis’ tackling Saturday completed the picture.

“The last piece we got to see today,” said Pry. “He had some really nice tackles where he put his face on guys, he wrapped and ran through them. I think Keaton is going to help us.”

Ellis also routinely found himself in a position throughout the spring to impact practices, Franklin added, alluding to his frequent pass breakups, deflections, and interceptions.

“He was able to make a bunch of big plays on the ball. He’s confident when the ball is in the air,” said Franklin. “A lot of times you have to teach that. A lot of guys panic when the ball is in the air. He’s very comfortable, he’s very confident, he’s very relaxed.”

Ellis’ teammates have noticed, too.

Describing both Ellis and fellow mid-semester corner enrollee Marquis Wilson as “way better” than he expected them to be, receiver K.J. Hamler previewed just how effective the pair had been through the course of spring practices.

Safety Garrett Taylor, meanwhile, acknowledged the learning curve in playbook understanding that exists for anyone trying to get onto the field immediately. Still, he said, through persistence and reps, the qualities that had already exhibited themselves would prove to allow Ellis onto the field early.

Saturday afternoon, having demonstrated through winter workouts and spring practices his preparedness for this level of play, Franklin all but confirmed Ellis' place on the field immediately for the Nittany Lions this fall.

“It’s easier to get on the field the further away from the ball you are. He checks all the boxes right now,” said Franklin. “He obviously has to have himself a great summer, but he’s put himself in position to compete for significant playing time on special teams and defense.”