Planning study to take aim at Beaver Stadium's future this summer

The next phase of Beaver Stadium’s future is under way.

Announced via press release Thursday afternoon, the university noted that Penn State Athletics and Populous, a major American multinational architectural firm, have undertaken the “next steps to determine the future of Beaver Stadium” in the form of a planning study.

“We are excited to work with Populous, led by Penn State letterman Scott Radecic and alum Jeff Funovits, on this important project in our Facilities Master Plan,” said Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour. “Our team is looking forward to the feedback from our user groups in order to create the roadmap for the necessary and desired renovations as well as to maximize the value that Beaver Stadium brings to our campus and community.”