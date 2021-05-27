Planning study to take aim at Beaver Stadium's future this summer
The next phase of Beaver Stadium’s future is under way.
Announced via press release Thursday afternoon, the university noted that Penn State Athletics and Populous, a major American multinational architectural firm, have undertaken the “next steps to determine the future of Beaver Stadium” in the form of a planning study.
“We are excited to work with Populous, led by Penn State letterman Scott Radecic and alum Jeff Funovits, on this important project in our Facilities Master Plan,” said Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour. “Our team is looking forward to the feedback from our user groups in order to create the roadmap for the necessary and desired renovations as well as to maximize the value that Beaver Stadium brings to our campus and community.”
The focus of the study, according to the release, is to “review and evaluate current and upcoming required major maintenance projects, as well as investigate renovation options to improve fan comfort and provide a greater variety of amenities” throughout the stadium.
Expected to take place through the rest of this summer, the planning study will target a variety of stakeholders from which to receive input throughout the Penn State community and its surrounding environs. Through their feedback, Populous then intends to narrow its recommendations for the stadium’s “near- and long-term maintenance needs, operational efficiencies, partnership opportunities as well as improvements to the fan and student-athlete experience.”
Penn State’s relationship with Populous dates back to 2016, at which point the athletic department tabbed the architecture firm to create its comprehensive Facilities Master Plan “to address needs for the Nittany Lions for the next 20 years.” Within that plan, ultimately released in March 2017, were tentative ideas for what a Beaver Stadium renovation might look like, including “a significant increase in chairback seating, new concessions locations and food options, new restrooms, wider concourses and additional premium seating options, which alumni and fans requested in surveys conducted during the master planning process.”
