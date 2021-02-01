“What are you gonna do? You can watch the film, you can get better from it, but your mindset has to be next play. Let's go get another win.”

“A lot of things happen to everyone, from every walks of life, and you're just going to get hit hard. Some hurt more than others, but it's about the next play,” Harrar said Saturday, minutes after Penn State earned an 81-71 win against No. 14 Wisconsin at the Bryce Jordan Center. “The funny thing is, after a (loss), people will be texting me and my response is, ‘Next play.’

The Nittany Lions’ senior forward has done as much throughout his tenure at Penn State, but never has the intersection been as strong as in this, his final season in the program. A point that has been driven home in the form of repeated setbacks this season, four times losing games in which the Nittany Lions have held a lead with under three minutes to play in regulation, Harrar has developed a special proclivity for leaving the past in the past.

Nothing gets John Harrar going quite as much as the parallels he sees between the life he loves and the game he loves.

Improving to 6-7 overall with a 3-6 mark against Big Ten opponents this season, that philosophy has been tested repeatedly this year for Harrar and the Nittany Lions. Beginning with a 98-92 overtime loss to Seton Hall at home on Dec. 6, coughing up an 8-point advantage with less than two minutes to play, Penn State also suffered brutal near-miss losses at Michigan (62-58), at Indiana in OT (87-85), and most recently at Ohio State, 83-79.

With the loss to the Buckeyes last Wednesday breaking up back-to-back wins crucial to reversing course on an 0-5 start to the conference slate, that Penn State’s 79-77 advantage with less than two minutes to play again evaporated might have deterred other teams. According to interim head coach Jim Ferry, that could have been but wasn’t the case with this group of Nittany Lions.

“I thought the way we responded from a tough loss at Ohio State. That was a game, we could have beaten another ranked opponent on the road. We played well enough, we lost it, devastating,” Ferry said. “But to see these guys come back the next few days of practice was just resilient. We're just focusing on the present, focusing on getting better and when they do that, they're gonna give themselves a chance every game. I’m proud.”

Near the forefront of that effort, Harrar’s performance of 17 points and eight rebounds acted as yet another example of his impact this season. Battling with Wisconsin big man Nate Reuvers throughout, Harrar was in no way a dominating, shut-down presence on the hardwood as Reuvers finished with 18 points on 7 of 12 shooting complemented by five rebounds. But in his 27 minutes, Harrar’s +/- of +14 points finished tops among the Nittany Lions and was key to Penn State’s competitive 39-35 deficit on the glass. Rounding out his line by hitting 7 of 11 free throws, making a steal and a block, and committing just two personal fouls, it was yet another instance of what Ferry has witnessed all season from Harrar.

“He just does anything that's needed for this team to win,” Ferry said. “He's just awesome. He’s a winner, and he's about winning.”

Already a critical ingredient to the Nittany Lions’ success, that those attributes have had an infectious quality within the program has been doubly important this season. Taking their cues from the examples set by Harrar and fellow senior, point guard Jamari Wheeler, redshirt junior wing Izaiah Brockington pointed to the trickle-down effect that emanates from the big man.

“On the court, definitely the first thing I would say that improved is his leadership. He's a senior and we all are looking to him to step up and he does that with his voice and he does that with his play,” Brockington said. “He's always in the right spot, he's always making hustle plays, things that don't take talent to do. He just makes all those little plays that get us wins like that. Get us big wins and he's always just doing the right thing, always playing to win and he's the most unselfish guy I've met.”

Unfailingly humble and self-deprecating, it’s an attitude from which Harrar has ultimately found the most success in his Penn State career. Fifth on the team in scoring at 8.5 points per game while leading the program in rebounding at 8.3 boards per outing in 13 starts, Harrar’s minutes, points, and rebounds are all career bests and his boards currently rank fifth in the conference.

As the Nittany Lions near the midpoint of their Big Ten slate, returning to action Tuesday evening in a rare back-to-back at Wisconsin due to the influence of COVID-19 on the league’s ever-changing schedule, Harrar is determined to continue that trajectory by whatever means are necessary.

“We just play to win. Our motto is just to do whatever it takes to win, so if that means you got to dive at someone's ankles and get the ball, that's what it takes to win, so that's what (we) are gonna have to do,” Harrar said. “I'm not afraid to say it my talent isn't like Seth Lundy. I'm not gonna pull up from three. So I'm going to have to impact the game in a different way every time I go out there.”