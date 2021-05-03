 Three teams are in good shape for Rivals250 DE Derrick Moore
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-03 10:59:04 -0500') }} football Edit

Derrick Moore
Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsFriedman
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the East Coast Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from SC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

Rivals250 prospect Derrick Moore doesn’t give much away about his recruitment but the defensive end out of Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances did say that there are three teams that have separated themselves from the rest of the programs in pursuit of his commitment.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

“Right now, I don't really have a top three,” Moore said. “The schools showing me the most love are Ohio State, Penn State, and Oklahoma.”

Ohio State- “Coach Larry Johnson is a great guy,” he said. “Him and coach Day are great guys. They show a lot of love. I haven't set up an official visit there yet.”

Penn State- “I have a good relationship with pretty much everyone there,” said Moore. “Coach Scott, coach Franklin, and everybody. I deal mostly with Deion Barnes. He knows where most of us come from and he's been through a lot of the same stuff. We connect and have a good bond. I'm trying to set up an official visit for the White Out game.”

Oklahoma- “They show me a lot of love,” he said. “Coach Riley, coach Cain, and everybody has been showing me a lot of love. Without even being there, it already feels like home. I've got an official visit set up there in September.”

Moore’s decision is still a long way off. Oklahoma and Ohio State have been the most serious contenders for his commitment so far but it appears as though Penn State is becoming a bigger threat. It’ll be interesting to see what other visits Moore is able to take this summer. For now, Oklahoma fans have the most to feel good about here.

