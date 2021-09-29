Three takeaways from Penn State football's midweek press conference

Let's dive into some takeaways from what he had to say.

With run game concerns, player availabilities and more on the mind this week, Penn State Nittany Lions football coach James Franklin met with reporters on Wednesday after practice.

One of the major themes of this week has been Penn State's run game after it struggled to get off the ground against FCS Villanova on Saturday.

Franklin offered his take on what Penn State football needs to do to get that fixed.

"We have to be a little bit more physical," he said. "I think we got to play with a little bit more of an edge. I think we got to play to the echo of the whistle. I think we got to make sure that our pad level and our hat placement is correct, and I mean that about our tight ends as well.

"I also think our running backs, there's going to be some times where it's not a clean hole and you got to be able to lower your shoulder and run somebody over and get it a dirty four yards and I think the more body blows that you throw like that through a game, the explosive plays will come, but we got to be willing to stick our foot in the ground and get down downhill as a runner and run people over, and we got to be able to be physical and finish blocks and make sure that we're doing a great job with our double teams."

Offensive tackle Caedan Wallace also spoke with the media after practice.

He acknowledged that Penn State's run game has been a focal point of practice this week, and he feels like the results will change against Indiana.

"We're going to improve this week," he said. "We're going to run the ball this week."