Three takeaways from Penn State football coach James Franklin's presser

Penn State Nittany Lions football head coach James Franklin spoke to the media on Wednesday night after Penn State's practice inside Holuba Hall. Here's what the Penn State football head coach had to say as his Nittany Lions prepare to take on Villanova on Saturday. RELATED: Penn State football mailbag: Scheduling, run game struggles and more

1.) Extra year approach

Get on the list! Click the image to get breaking news and daily headlines delivered straight to your inbox!

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA approved a measure granting all athletes on college rosters during the 2020 season an extra year of eligibility. On Wednesday, Franklin gave an indication as to how the Nittany Lions will treat that extra year in the future. "We're not really approaching that COVID year at all," Franklin said. "We're kind of looking at guys as they were, and then we'll deal with that down the road when the time comes knowing that there's some flexibility there." It will not, Franklin said, impact Penn State football's approach to redshirting players this season, which leads us nicely into our next topic.

2.) Schedule impacts redshirt process

As Franklin put it, a road game at Wisconsin might not be best environment to test the mettle of a talented freshman to see if he should be redshirted for the season. That game, combined with a difficult test against Auburn sandwiched around a matchup with a respectable Ball State team, has made the redshirting process different for Franklin and his staff this season. "[Normally] you get to play a lot of those guys typically early on in out of conference games, and kind of got to figure out who people are, and then adjust from there, but I don't know if on the road at Wisconsin is the place to figure that out," he said. "So yeah, I think it's been impacted by our schedule, I think that's a fair thing to say." Every redshirt situation is different, Franklin said. It's clear that some freshman, like CB Kalen King, are more than capable of playing right away. With others, the path might be a bit more blurry, and potentially altered by things like injuries. "It's kind of fluid," Franklin said.

3.) Transfer portal musings