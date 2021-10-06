Three takeaways from James Franklin's Wednesday press conference

Staring down a huge game against No. 3 Iowa on the road, Penn State Nittany Lions football head coach James Franklin met with the media on Wednesday night. He gave some thoughts on talented freshman cornerback Kalen King, offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich, and avoiding turnovers against Iowa's takeaway-happy defense.

1.) A challenge for Penn State cornerback Kalen King

Penn State cornerback Kalen King has played more than any other true freshman on the Nittany Lions roster five games in. He's burned his redshirt by now, having played in all five games Penn State has taken part in this season. Franklin offered some praise for King, noting his competitiveness and playmaking ability, but also said he needs to become more consistent in order to rise up Penn State's depth chart at cornerback. Franklin did, however, offer up a challenge to King related to special teams — where King has played 19 snaps so far this year. "I think thing that we're trying to get through to a lot of these young guys is special teams. Grant Haley, as a young player gained a lot of his confidence through special teams, as his defensive reps grew, and that's where I'd like to see Kalen," Franklin said. "Kalen should be starting on three units on special teams right now, but he's not, and that's something I think that he can work on."

2.) Altered practice approach?

Preparing for an Iowa defense that currently leads the nation with 16 turnovers through five games — including seven last week against Maryland — Franklin was asked if he will alter practice this week in order to incorporate more ball security drills. Franklin said he's always done ball security work with his teams every single day at practice. It's been non negotiable at both Penn State and Vanderbilt, he said, and he hasn't changed anything this week. "There's a lot of things that we'll discuss and modify; that's not one of them," he said. "So, we continue to emphasize it. It's not different this week. I have talked about it in the meeting, that that's been a huge part of their success this season, and a big reason why they are where they are. So we talked about that, but nothing in practice has really been different."

3.) Early Yurcich impressions