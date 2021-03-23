With his junior season underway, Raleigh Collins is chomping at the bit to show off his skill set to college coaches. The Philadelphia (Pa.) Neumann-Goretti standout has a lot of schools on him but a few are really making sure they stay in contact.

"I’ve been talking to Penn State, Cincinnati, West Virginia, and Temple a lot," Collins said. "Hopefully, sometime in June I'll be able to go see Penn State again. I definitely want to see Cincinnati and West Virginia. I have nothing scheduled. I'd like to commit in the summertime, maybe at the end of summer before my senior year. Hopefully I'll be able to drop my top list soon, maybe at the end of the spring."

Penn State- "I’ve been talking to coach Poindexter, the new safeties coach that came in from Purdue, a lot," he said. "We’ve been FaceTiming and he’s trying to build a new relationship with me because he’s new. Coach Poindexter is talking about moving me to safety instead of cornerback. He likes how I'm physical and I can still cover. I talked to coach Terry Smith too.

"They talked to my coach and they want to see me play in a Philly atmosphere because they've only seen my film from Delaware," said Collins. "They just want to see how I can compete, my coverage, and my end speed.

"I went on an unofficial visit there back during their season," he said. "I got to see their campus. It's a beautiful campus."