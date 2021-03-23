Three-star DB Raleigh Collins looking at summertime visits
With his junior season underway, Raleigh Collins is chomping at the bit to show off his skill set to college coaches. The Philadelphia (Pa.) Neumann-Goretti standout has a lot of schools on him but a few are really making sure they stay in contact.
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
"I’ve been talking to Penn State, Cincinnati, West Virginia, and Temple a lot," Collins said. "Hopefully, sometime in June I'll be able to go see Penn State again. I definitely want to see Cincinnati and West Virginia. I have nothing scheduled. I'd like to commit in the summertime, maybe at the end of summer before my senior year. Hopefully I'll be able to drop my top list soon, maybe at the end of the spring."
Penn State- "I’ve been talking to coach Poindexter, the new safeties coach that came in from Purdue, a lot," he said. "We’ve been FaceTiming and he’s trying to build a new relationship with me because he’s new. Coach Poindexter is talking about moving me to safety instead of cornerback. He likes how I'm physical and I can still cover. I talked to coach Terry Smith too.
"They talked to my coach and they want to see me play in a Philly atmosphere because they've only seen my film from Delaware," said Collins. "They just want to see how I can compete, my coverage, and my end speed.
"I went on an unofficial visit there back during their season," he said. "I got to see their campus. It's a beautiful campus."
West Virginia- "I talk to coach Chad Scott and coach Brown a lot," Collins said. "They said that they want me to be the next Philly guy to make an impression in West Virginia.
"My parents are actually from West Virginia too so it's kind of cool," he said. "I haven't been to the campus but I've been in West Virginia all my life. I actually went to game back when I was little but I don't really remember."
Cincinnati- "Coach Colin does a great job," said Collins. "He hits me up daily, sending me like all this stuff about how I can be an impact player. He actually got my film and put it with their film to show how I can make a difference for their defense moving me to safety and using my length."
RIVALS' REACTION...
Collins has grown an inch or two since we last saw him and it and he now looks like a hybrid safety/outside linebacker. College coaches are going to love what he can do in the secondary because he is very rangy and plays with a lot physicality. Penn State has done the best job with him so far and they are eager to see how he does the season. West Virginia is very much of a mix it with Collins as well and his style could fit well in the Big 12. Look for Collins to start taking visits as soon as he’s able to and the list of schools recruiting him heavily could expand quickly.