Three season-defining questions for Penn State's receivers: Entrance Exam

The Penn State Nittany Lions football season begins in less than a month, and Blue-White Illustrated is breaking down the key questions facing each Penn State position group in its new series, Entrance Exam, continuing on the offensive side of the ball with Penn State's wide receivers.

Penn State football entered the 2020 season with an enormous question mark at the wide receiver position, and emerged from it with almost all of those questions answered. Jahan Dotson broke out to become one of the best wideouts in the Big Ten — if not the country — and true freshman Parker Washington proved a fantastic second option.

However, Penn State didn't nail down a consistent third option at receiver, and comes into 2021 with that standing out as a significant question mark.

Another true freshman — KeAndre Lambert-Smith — filled that role most effectively last season, but his stat line of 15 receptions for 138 yards was hardly enough to lock him into that job entering camp.

There are plenty of names to consider here. Lambert-Smith is certainly one, as are Cam Sullivan-Brown and Daniel George, both veterans who will hope this is the season for them to finally put everything together.

Norval Black, Jaden Dottin and Malick Meiga also figure to factor in the race for snaps, and it doesn't seem out of the question that true freshmen Liam Clifford and Harrison Wallace compete for a job, either.

Penn State has no shortage of talented athletes to choose from here, but finding a third complement to Dotson and Washington is crucial for the Nittany Lions as they look to bounce back from a disappointing 2020 season.