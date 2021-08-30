Three season-defining questions for Penn State's QBs: Entrance Exam

The Penn State Nittany Lions football season begins in less than a month, and Blue-White Illustrated is breaking down the key questions facing each Penn State position group in its new series, Entrance Exam, continuing on the offensive side of the ball with Penn State's quarterbacks.

This may just be the question that defines the 2021 season for Penn State football.

New offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich has developed excellent quarterbacks at every stop along his career, from Mason Rudolph to Justin Fields to Sam Ehlinger.

Can he do the same with Sean Clifford despite his struggles last season?

Clifford turned the ball over consistently in 2020, missed throws he should make, and generally took a step backward from a relatively solid first season as a starting QB in 2019.

Penn State's success on the offensive side of the ball will depend on Yurcich's ability to help Clifford put his tools together and perform effectively on Saturdays.

It's difficult to win games without a solid quarterback, but it will be even more difficult for the Nittany Lions to play the high-octane style on offense that they want to employ if they can't rely on their signal caller.