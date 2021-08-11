Three season-defining questions for Penn State's linebackers: Entrance Exam

The Penn State Nittany Lions football season begins in less than a month, and Blue-White Illustrated is breaking down the key questions facing each Penn State position group in its new series, Entrance Exam, continuing on the defensive side of the ball with Penn State's linebackers.

Penn State enters the 2021 season with much of the same personnel that it used throughout the 2020 season, but it's clear that plenty has changed.

Brandon Smith is moving from the Sam linebacker spot to the Will linebacker spot, where he should be less occupied by pass coverage obligations and freer to make plays at the line of scrimmage.

That clears the way for the versatile Curtis Jacobs to come in at the Sam spot — a role that should suit his skill set.

Additionally, James Franklin publicly confirmed this week that Jesse Luketa, a starter at linebacker for the Nittany Lions last season, will take the majority of his practice reps during the preseason at defensive end as he adjusts what is being called a "hybrid" role.

For some, this may seem like rearranging the deck chairs within a unit that was not very good last season, and that may turn out to be the case.

But it's worth keeping in mind that Penn State conducted much of its preparation for the 2020 season under the assumption that it would have first-round NFL Draft choice Micah Parsons available, and was forced to make adjustments on the fly when he opted out of the season.

With more time — and a more normal offseason schedule — to evaluate its options and develop a plan, arranging last year's linebackers differently could have a considerable impact. If it does, that will be a big boost to Penn State's defense as a whole.

