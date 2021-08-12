Three season-defining questions for Penn State's D-ine: Entrance Exam

The Penn State Nittany Lions football season begins in less than a month, and Blue-White Illustrated is breaking down the key questions facing each Penn State position group in its new series, Entrance Exam, continuing on the defensive side of the ball with Penn State's linemen.

Penn State football head coach James Franklin publicly confirmed last Saturday what had been speculated for weeks: Defensive end Adisa Isaac is likely to miss the entirety of the season with an injury suffered outside of football-related activities.

Isaac was likely penciled in to be one of Penn State's starters at defensive end, after the Nittany Lions lost two stalwarts at that position last season in Odafe Oweh and Shaka Toney.

With the news, a position group that already carried some significant question marks coming into the 2020 season saw its picture become even murkier.

There is no nailed-on next-man-up for the Nittany Lions with Isaac out of the picture.

It could be Nick Tarburton, who has been injured for the majority of his Penn State career, but is healthy this season and is garnering some positive remarks from his teammates and coaches.

Jesse Luketa, who will play some defensive end for the Nittany Lions this year after starting at linebacker last season, could also figure into the picture, as could the likes of Hakeem Beamon, Amin Vanover and Smith Vilbert, among plenty of others.

No matter who takes the mantle, the task at hand will be a difficult one, as the Nittany Lions look to their depth to replace the impact made by two defensive ends who will be playing in the NFL next season

