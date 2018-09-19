Three-Point Stance: Week 3 breakout performers, top freshmen, Heisman
Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s thought-provoking Three-Point Stance is here with breakout performers from week three, some standout true freshmen and a Heisman list.
MORE FARRELL: Twitter Tuesday mailbag | Looking at UCLA, FSU and Nebraska's poor starts
1. Breaking out in Week 3
Let’s take a look at some breakout performers from week three. These are guys who may be kickstarting their careers (or final seasons) with a great week.
WR Jeff Smith, Boston College – Had six catches for 145 yards and two scores in a win over Wake Forest. He started his career as a quarterback and had 3 total touchdown receptions in all of 2017.
WR Jeremiah Holloman, Georgia – Had three catches for 90 yards in a win over Middle Tennessee including a touchdown. Prior to this he had 3 receptions for 29 yards in 2017 and so far in 2018.
RB Ty Chandler, Tennessee – Had 12 carries for 158 yards and a score in a win over UTEP after rushing for 305 yards and two scores all of last year.
RB DeeJay Dallas, Miami – Had 17 carries for 110 yards and a score in a win over Toledo after totaling 302 yards in his career prior to that game.
WR Antoine Wesley, Texas Tech – Had 13 catches for 261 yards and three scores after amassing 10 catches for 137 yards in his career prior to the game.
QB Chase Garbers, Cal – Went 20 of 25 for 2224 yards and 3 touchdowns as well as 10 carries for 42 yards in a win over Idaho State.
WR Isaiah Hodgins, Oregon State – 14 catches for 200 yards in a loss to Nevada after only six catches for 99 yards to that point.
WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama – Well, he’s kind of broken out but I wanted to include this stat, After 3 catches for 136 yards and two scores he has scored on six of 11 catches this season.
DE Wyatt Ray, Boston College – Had four sacks in a win over Wake Forest after having four sacks all of last season.
2. Freshmen on the fast track
And now to the youngsters, the true freshmen who stood out to me. These aren’t all of them of course so stop complaining, just the few that really impressed me.
QB Justin Fields, Georgia – Fields was 6 of 8 for 71 yards and a score while rushing for 31 yards and another score in a win over Middle Tennessee.
RB Stevie Scott, Indiana – Had 18 carries for 114 yards and two scores in a win over Ball State.
RB Pooka Williams, Kansas – Had 18 carries for 158 yards and a score in a win over Rutgers.
QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson – Was 12 of 19 for 194 yards and a score in a win over Georgia Southern.
WR Justyn Ross, Clemson – Had three catches for 103 yards and a score in a win over Georgia Southern.
QB Zach Annexstad, Minnesota – Was 12 of 20 for 142 yards and two scores in a win over Miami-Ohio.
RB Dameon Pierce, Florida – Had five rushes for 87 yards and a score in a win over Colorado State.
QB Alan Bowman, Texas Tech – Threw for an amazing 605 yards and five touchdowns in a win against Houston where he completed 43 of 59 passes. Ridiculous.
RB Ta’Zhawn Henry, Texas Tech – Rushed 24 times for 111 yards and four scores in a win over Houston.
RB Jemar Jefferson, Oregon State – Rushed 25 times for 106 yards and two scores in a loss to Nevada.
WR Jalen Knox, Missouri – Five catches for 110 yards and a touchdown in a win over Purdue.
WR Rondale Moore, Purdue – Had 11 catches for 137 yards and a score in a loss to Missouri.
WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC – Had nine catches for 167 yards in a loss to Texas.
QB JT Daniels, USC – Threw for 322 yards and completed 30 of 48 passes while throwing one interception in a loss to Texas.
3. My Heisman list ... subject to change
It’s only three weeks into the season but never too early for Heisman talk. Here are my leaders right now.
1. Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama – The offense has changed so much at Alabama it’s hard to phathom and he’s been the real reason for it. I am not a fan of lefty quarterbacks but this kid is the real deal.
2. Kyler Murray, Oklahoma – He’s been amazing and has settled into his role so easily. Baker who?
3. Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State – He’s rising on the list and has been very effective and efficient for the Buckeyes.
4. Will Grier, West Virginia – Missing a game will hurt a bit especially when it comes to his stats but overall he still has chance to make a run here.
5. Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin – The BYU loss hurts but he’s still the best running back in the country and will be considered.
6. Trace McSorley, Penn State – McSorley is a winner plain and simple and as the schedule gets harder he will step up even more.
7. AJ Dillon, Boston College – BC is undefeated for now and if he rushes for 2,000 yards he will be in New York.
8. Ed Oliver, Houston – The lone defensive prospect on the list, the hype is there to make him push into the top five if he continues to dominate.