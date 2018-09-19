Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell ’s thought-provoking Three-Point Stance is here with breakout performers from week three, some standout true freshmen and a Heisman list.

Let’s take a look at some breakout performers from week three. These are guys who may be kickstarting their careers (or final seasons) with a great week.

WR Jeff Smith, Boston College – Had six catches for 145 yards and two scores in a win over Wake Forest. He started his career as a quarterback and had 3 total touchdown receptions in all of 2017.

WR Jeremiah Holloman, Georgia – Had three catches for 90 yards in a win over Middle Tennessee including a touchdown. Prior to this he had 3 receptions for 29 yards in 2017 and so far in 2018.

RB Ty Chandler, Tennessee – Had 12 carries for 158 yards and a score in a win over UTEP after rushing for 305 yards and two scores all of last year.

RB DeeJay Dallas, Miami – Had 17 carries for 110 yards and a score in a win over Toledo after totaling 302 yards in his career prior to that game.

WR Antoine Wesley, Texas Tech – Had 13 catches for 261 yards and three scores after amassing 10 catches for 137 yards in his career prior to the game.

QB Chase Garbers, Cal – Went 20 of 25 for 2224 yards and 3 touchdowns as well as 10 carries for 42 yards in a win over Idaho State.

WR Isaiah Hodgins, Oregon State – 14 catches for 200 yards in a loss to Nevada after only six catches for 99 yards to that point.

WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama – Well, he’s kind of broken out but I wanted to include this stat, After 3 catches for 136 yards and two scores he has scored on six of 11 catches this season.

DE Wyatt Ray, Boston College – Had four sacks in a win over Wake Forest after having four sacks all of last season.