Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell ’s thought-provoking Three-Point Stance is here with his top 10 coaches in college football, the best WR/TE recruiting for 2019 so far and the biggest commitments of the last week.

Last week I named my top five underrated and top five overrated coaches so now I might as well do my annual pre-season top 10 overall. I’ll follow up on Thursday with the next 10, but for now you’ll see some obvious choices and perhaps some interesting omissions. I can tell you one thing, with guys like Chip Kelly back in college football and Kirby Smart such a rising star, this list is much harder to build than it was last year.

1. Nick Saban, Alabama – The king of college football is the undisputed No. 1 here. Make any argument you want, but Saban is arguably the best college football coach to ever wear a whistle.

2. Urban Meyer, Ohio State – Urban’s three national titles and the work he has done at Ohio State make him a slight winner over Swinney who is closing the gap. But Meyer is the only one who could make a case against Saban.

3. Dabo Swinney, Clemson – Swinney is the best of the younger coaches in college football and will one day sit atop this list. He’s that good.

4. Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M – FSU fans aren’t happy with Fisher and many think he’s overrated, but I disagree. He’s a great coach when he wants to be (and last season he was clearly out the door) and he will take Texas A&M to the next level.

5. Chip Kelly, UCLA – Oddly people think Kelly is overrated but his 46-7 record and 33-3 in conference mark are simply amazing. He may have failed in the NFL, but in college football he’s been amazing.

6. Chris Peterson, Washington – Peterson has taken Washington and turned them into a national power and a threat to win the Pac-12 every year. He doesn’t get the same due as others, but he’s a great coach.

7. Gary Patterson, TCU – My most underrated coach, Patterson moves into the top 10 this year on my list for good reason. Few coaches get more out of their talent than he does.

8. James Franklin, Penn State – 36-17 at Penn State dealing with depth issues the first few years and the job he did at Vanderbilt was even more impressive. This guy has been up against some obstacles and keeps coming out winning.

9. Kirby Smart, Georgia – After only two seasons at Georgia? Yep. When you turn the program into a national title contender so quickly and bring so much talent to Athens, you step into elite territory and he’ll continue to shoot up this list.

10. Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State – Ahead of Lincoln Riley? Oklahoma fans won’t be happy but Gundy obviously has the resume and has been doing it longer. Riley will eventually surpass him, but Gundy is a very underrated coach.