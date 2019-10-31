Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here with some teams that fooled him this season, a few coaches doing a lot with a little and the impact tight ends are having on football.

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Here are five teams that certainly fooled me this college football season, and I'm determined to not get fooled again.

1. Michigan — I believed. I knew the Wolverines wouldn’t beat Ohio State or win their division, but they were surely going to be much better this year with a new offense and a more comfortable Shea Patterson. And then I went on Twitter and picked them to handle Wisconsin and all hell broke loose. They looked like garbage, were out coached and now I don’t believe even after a dominating win over Notre Dame.

2. Wisconsin — I bought into Wisconsin after the Badgers throttled Michigan and then they go and lose to Illinois and get smoked by Ohio State. Never again. Well, at least not until they get a real quarterback to go with the running game.

3. Miami — I was sure the ‘Canes would win the ACC Coastal this season even if I didn’t believe in their quarterback play. But then again I expected Tate Martell to be the starter. They have been a massive disappointment.

4. Texas — What the heck? Tom Herman was a great hire, or so I thought. While recruiting is going well overall, the loss to TCU and a near-loss to Kansas is just embarrassing. This was a team that was supposed to take the next step and challenge Oklahoma, not trip over its own shoelaces.

5. Washington — Chris Petersen is supposed to be a genius and Jacob Eason was supposed to be the QB to lead the Huskies back to the playoff. Three losses later and they are a major disappointment.