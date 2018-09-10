Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell ’s Three-Point Stance is here with Saturday Shine and Saturday Shame from the weekend, as well as being wrong about Shaquem Griffin .

Here's a look at the teams, units and players that should feel good following their performance in Week 2.

Kellen Mond, Texas A&M – Mond put up more passing yards in a half than Dabo Swinney had ever allowed at Clemson. The former five-star was amazing all game long in the tough loss to the Tigers. Have we seen his coming-out party as a future star? Maybe.

Kelly Bryant, Clemson – Bryant showed his leadership ability as he was the chosen quarterback to pull out the win over Texas A&M. Holding off Trevor Lawrence can either destroy you or make you better and it has seemed to push Bryant to the next level.

Bryce Love, Stanford – After a rough opener, Love was the man once again in Stanford's win over USC beating opponents outside and showing off his speed on his way to 136 yards and a touchdown.

Stanford's defense – This was a very solid defensive effort and what you expect from one of the few hard-nosed teams in the Pac-12 as USC couldn’t get anything going.

Georgia – The Dawgs went into hostile territory against arguably the second-best team in the SEC East and dismantled them. That’s impressive.

Kyler Murray, Oklahoma – Murray continues to impress with his arm and his legs. The Oklahoma offense may be more dangerous than it was last year under Baker Mayfield, if that’s possible.

Arizona State – How about Herm Edwards? The off-season butt of many jokes because of the odd hire is now 2-0 with a win over a ranked Michigan State team.

Kansas – The road losing streak has ended. Should this be reason for celebration? I’m going to say yes even though the streak itself is one of the most embarrassing things you’ll see in college football. But for a weekend, Kansas is a winner.

Penn State – After a weak performance against Appalachian State, the Nittany Lions took Pitt over their knee and spanked them. This was an embarrassing rout.

Karan Higdon, Michigan – Higdon had a huge game, the offensive line looked better and he helped Shea Patterson provide balance in the offense. Western Michigan isn’t Notre Dame, but it was still a good sign.

Ohio State's passing game – This aerial attack is scary because Ohio State can still run the ball as well. The Buckeyes have become one of the most balanced offenses early in the season after struggling so much under J.T. Barrett with the passing game last year.

Kentucky – How about the Wildcats? Kentucky's last win against Florida was in 1986, the last win against Florida on the road was in 1979 and both streaks are finally done.

Benny Snell, Kentucky – This kid doesn’t get enough attention as he’s the real deal and was a key to the Kentucky win with 175 yards on 27 carries.

Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin – He just keeps on putting up big game after big game and 2,000 yards is a lock if he stays healthy.

Steven Montez, Colorado – He was extremely impressive in the Buffs win over Nebraska and has his team off to a 2-0 start with his coach on a warm seat coming into the season.

Houston – Power Five opponent? Heisman candidate? Who cares? Houston looked dominant against Arizona and the Ed Oliver hype continues.

Kylin Hill, Mississippi State – A huge game running the ball and adding a receiving touchdown, he’s one of the best newcomers on the scene in the SEC.

Terrence Horn, USF – Back-to-back kickoff returns for touchdown plus a receiving touchdown in a win over Georgia Tech. Not too shabby.

