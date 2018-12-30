Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell ’s Three-Point Stance is here with a look at some of the more impressive prospects at the first day of Under Armour practice, grading the quarterbacks at practice and some odds and ends.

Between registration day and day one of practice, there were many players that stood out, just eyeing them up on the hoof. Here are a few that stood out to me…

Kayvon Thibodeaux – The Oregon signee is still skinny and needs to fill out but he has a great frame and should grow into a 265-pound rush end before too long.

Brandon Smith – Smith, a Penn State signee, is skinnier than Thobodeaux for sure but his frame is even better. He has broad shoulders and can pack on a ton of weight. He could grow into a defensive end before too long.

Shane Lee – Lee is a massive linebacker, not very tall but very thick. He’s got the build of a pure middle linebacker and the Alabama staff should be very happy with the way he looks.

Jowon Briggs – The Virginia coaching staff should be thrilled with the blocky, physical build of Briggs, which allows him to play with natural leverage and power.

Jaquaze Sorrells – Sorrells, who has yet to commit but I think is a South Carolina lean, has a great build for a defensive tackle and will carry college weight easily.

George Pickens – Pickens is the most physically impressive receiver at the event and probably the strongest. Auburn needs to hold on to the five-star.

Jordan Battle – Battle has a great build for a defensive back and is filled out nicely already. He’s big and long, so it’s easy to see why Nick Saban wanted to steal him from Ohio State.

Zacch Pickens – Pickens, a South Carolina signee, could play defensive end or defensive tackle at the next level and carries very little bad weight.

Dylan Wright – Wright is tall and big, which allows him to go up and get the football over smaller defenders.

Justin Eboigbe – The Alabama signee looks good on the hoof and has plenty of room to add good weight.

Derrick Hall – Hall, an Auburn signee, is the best-looking kid overall at the event in my book. He could easily be a huge linebacker or grow into a defensive end at the next level.

Evan Neal – Neal has a little bad weight but not that much for such an enormous offensive lineman. He’s not as put together as D.J. Fluker was, but he’s still one of the biggest linemen I’ve seen and reminds me a bit of him.

Charles Moore – The Mississippi State commitment is just what you want in a defensive tackle. He is long but plays low and can add weight.