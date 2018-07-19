Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell ’s thought-provoking Three-Point Stance is here with the five most overrated coaches in the Power Five, some non-quarterback Heisman hopefuls for the upcoming season and the best quarterback/running back recruiting for 2019 so far.

On Tuesday, I listed my most underrated coaches in Power Five conferences and I found that to be quite easy. I have to follow that up, of course, with the most overrated coaches in Power Five conferences, because that’s only fair. This wasn’t as easy, but here’s my best shot …

1. Jim Harbaugh, Michigan – Harbaugh is the clear winner here. In fact, in an anonymous CBS Sports poll of college coaches asking who the most overrated was, Harbaugh was the clear No. 1 among his peers. Records of 28-11 and 18-8 in conference aren't bad at all in the Big Ten, but he hasn’t finished higher than third in his own division and he makes a boatload of money. I’m as guilty as anyone for overrating him, as I had him as the fifth-best coach in the country heading into last year. But I’m starting to scratch my head a bit.

2. Lane Kiffin, Florida Atlantic – OK, OK, FAU is not in a Power Five conference, but he’s been linked to so many Power Five jobs over the years and was such a failure at Tennessee and USC that I had to include him. I’m a Lane Kiffin fan as a person and personality, but as a coach, whoever gets him next could be sorry.

3. Kirk Ferentz, Iowa – Ferentz makes a ton of money and is one of the more overrated and overvalued coaches out there. He’s had one 10-win season since 2009, and his 86-68 conference record isn’t that great for a guy who has been employed for so long at the same school. Iowa is usually good for seven or eight wins most years, yet he’s still talked about as one of the top coaches in college football.

4. Mark Richt, Miami – Richt’s overall record is impressive. But in 17 seasons as a head coach, he has only finished first outright in his division four times. He has Miami back on the right track for sure, but he still has the tag of the man who can’t win the big one.

5. Tom Herman, Texas – Tom Herman is the right fit at Texas, and big things are coming. But a 7-6 overall record in the Power Five doesn’t seem to translate to the respect and hype he gets nationally. Yes, he did a good job in two seasons at Houston, but for a guy who has made some top 10 lists as a national coach, he’s a bit overrated right now. I do think that changes soon.