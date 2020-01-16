*****

1. Impact of early retirements in the NFL

Luke Kuechly (AP Images)

Luke Kuechly retired - as I’m sure you all know - after eight amazing NFL seasons. The reason? Too many concussions. Kuechly, who was a safety in high school and grew into a tackling machine and linebacker for Boston College and the Carolina Panthers, will likely be a Hall of Famer and has easily been one of the most dominant defensive players in the NFL from the time he was a first-round pick and rookie. Kuechly now joins Andrew Luck and Rob Gronkowski as guys under 30 who I covered in high school who have already retired from the NFL. So, that got me thinking of the wear and tear on football players and what could help. How can we get these guys to have longer NFL careers? Unfortunately, the only thing that can be done would be at the cost of college football, but it's not something to which I'm fully opposed. Instead of making them wait three years to turn pro, there should be a one-and-done option like in college basketball. Yes, it would water down the product, but players like Kuechly, Gronkowski and current stars such as Trevor Lawrence wouldn’t have to suffer additional hits in college when they can make millions doing it in the NFL. Would that mean they’d play 10 or more years despite making millions? It’s not a sure thing, and every player is different, but it seems ridiculous that NBA guys such as Zion Williamson can move on to cash a paycheck two years before someone like Lawrence. So, instead of perhaps eight years of Kuechly we would have seen 10 of more in the pros at the sake of Boston College. The last team Kuechly played on at BC was horrible and he was just wasting his talents. I know most college football fans will disagree with this, but every recruiting year I see more and more prospects who are clearly a short way from being NFL ready - and that number is going to increase. Let them have the freedom the NBA has and see what happens.

*****

2. Early entrants in NFL Draft

A.J. Epenesa (AP Images)

It’s that time of year when big-name college football players have waited their three years and declare for the NFL Draft. Here are my thoughts on a few of them that intrigue me... DE A.J. Epenesa, Iowa — I love Epenesa and his ability as an edge setter and pass rusher, and he’s an easy first-rounder and likely top 20 pick. He made the right decision to come out. S Grant Delpit, LSU — Delpit is a tough one for me, because I know he’s going to be a first-rounder and he had to come out, but he was very inconsistent this season. He looks great on some plays and awful on others and some question how much he wanted to still be in college this year despite the run to the natty. He’s either going to be a great pro or a huge bust. WR Tee Higgins, Clemson — Higgins was a guy I was high on as a first-rounder, but after watching him in the playoff against Ohio State and LSU I think he slides to Round 2. He’s big and fluid, but he won’t kill the combine and if he runs in the 4.6 range as I expect he will, he'll drop some. OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa — It’s not a great OL class, so Wirfs made the right decision coming out and will be a surefire first-rounder. DE James Lynch, Baylor — With Matt Rhule leaving I can see why Lynch is leaving, but another year in college would help and he’ll be a second- or third-rounder. He needs to continue to add some athleticism with his massive frame. QB Jake Fromm, Georgia — Fromm should have come back as he will not sniff the first round and might fall to the third round or beyond. He regressed this past year and has a ton to prove. QB Tua Tagovaioloa, Alabama — Tua had to leave because he’s injury-prone and I don’t think he’d make it through a college season without raising more durability questions. I don’t think he’s worth a first-round gamble at all, but I will remain in the minority on that. OL Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin — Like I said, it’s a weak OL year so he had to come out, but I don’t know if he’ll be the late first-rounder many projected. WR Henry Ruggs, Alabama — He was smart coming out, even in a deep wide receiver class because next year looks just as deep, and if he pops off a sub 4.3 40 it won’t matter. He’ll be a first-rounder as long as he stays below 4.4. TE Cole Kmet, Notre Dame — I love Kmet and think he could be the sleeper of the draft. He’s the next great pass-catching TE in the NFL and I bet he slides into the late first round.

*****

3. Hires of note in the college coaching ranks

Joe Moorhead (AP Images)