BlueWhiteIllustrated - Three-Point Stance: Key commits, top hires, more

National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell ’s Three-Point Stance is here looking at some big recent commitments, the best hires since Dabo Swinney and a random thought on re-alignment.

It hasn’t been as busy a week as the last few, but there have been some key commitments around college football. Here are some that stand out.

DB Marquis Groves-Killebrew, Georgia (2022) — A great start to the 2022 class for Kirby Smart. Groves-Killebrew has good size for a young prospect and elite coverage skills. He’s one of the top lock-down corners in the 2022 class.

OL Jaeden Roberts, Auburn — Roberts is a massive road-grader and physically ready to impact early. Auburn is recruiting Texas very well with the addition of Chad Morris.

DE Zaire Patterson, Clemson — Patterson is a bit raw, but he’s tall and long and has a great frame to build out. He’s an excellent athlete.

QB Jalen Kitna, Florida — Kitna has good bloodlines (his father is former NFL QB Jon Kitna) and is expected to have a big senior season after a very average junior year.

LB Chaz Chambliss, Georgia — One of UGA’s top targets in the 2021 class, Chambliss is an instinctual tackler who wraps up and rarely takes a false step.

ATH Jaydon Hood, Michigan — He could impact on either side of the ball, but defense will be his focus. This is a nice get from a big-time program in Saint Thomas Aquinas in Florida.

QB Chayden Peery, Georgia Tech — A very good decision-maker, Peery rarely makes mistakes and won’t put Tech in bad situations often.

LB Junior Colson, Michigan — Colson can cover a lot of ground and loves to hit. This is another important get in SEC country for Harbaugh.

DB Denzel Burke, Ohio State — More proof that Ohio State recruits nationally as well as anyone, Burke is another nice defensive back grab from Arizona for the Buckeyes.

ATH Charles Montgomery, Florida — Montgomery can play many roles but he will likely be a slot receiver who can also take inside hand-offs and reverses to the house. He’s a weapon.

OL Sai Mapakaitolo, USC — Mapakaitolo has room to fill out and is an exceptional run-blocker who just needs some work in pass protection. He’s raw, but he could end up really good.

TE Leo Blackburn, Georgia Tech — A tall, skinny athlete, he will likely be a flex tight end because he will get so big, but he has some wide receiver skills. He’s just learning the game as a receiver.

OT Jakiah Leftwich, Georgia Tech — A massive tackle with athleticism, Leftwich is a key get for Georgia Tech in Atlanta.

RB Malik Newton, Pitt — Newton is a big and physical back who plays excellent competition and continues Pitt’s success in Virginia Beach.

TE Jack Pugh, Wisconsin — Pugh is a big target and a nice get from Ohio. Wisconsin has success with tight ends, and he should be a good one down the line.

S Jalen Stroman, Virginia Tech — Stroman is a hard hitter and a physical kid who will be a leader for the Hokies in the secondary down the line.

DT Nigel Tate, Boston College — BC continues to recruit well in Maryland and DC, and Tate is athletic and agile for a big man.