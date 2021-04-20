BlueWhiteIllustrated - Three-Point Stance: Draft prospects, OL transfers, Big 12 breakouts

Rivals National Columnist Mike Farrell is here with his top NFL Draft prospects by position, the best offensive linemen transfers and five breakout players in the Big 12 for next season.

It’s getting closer, that annual right of passage in April called the NFL Draft and there is still a ton of debate as to which franchises will do what and how many trades we will see in the first round. There’s also a debate about the best players regardless of position and I’ll settle that for you with my best at each spot.

Quarterback: Trevor Lawrence, Clemson — A no-brainer and I’m not sure who is No. 2, although I like Justin Fields as a safer pick than Zach Wilson or Mac Jones and definitely over Trey Lance.

Running Back: Najee Harris, Alabama — This is an easy No. 1 for me as well as Harris is well above Travis Etienne and the North Carolina running back duo of Javonte Williams and Mike Carter.

Wide Receiver: Ja’Marr Chase, LSU — Another easy one for me with DeVonta Smith a relatively close No. 2, but Chase is a legend in the making with that size and athleticism.

Tight End: Kyle Pitts, Florida — OK, who’s No. 2 because this is simple. Pat Freiermuth? Probably.

Offensive Tackle: Penei Sewell, Oregon — He’s easily my guy over Rashawn Slater, Christian Darrisaw and the rest as Sewell has a rare combination of footwork and bend.

Offensive Guard: Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC — I think he could also play tackle in the NFL easily but as a guard he’s way ahead some others like Wyatt Davis.

Center: Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma — A tough call here but the knee injury to Landon Dickerson gives Humphrey the edge and someone could easily go on him at the end of the second round.

Edge Rusher: Kwity Paye, Michigan — Paye over Greg Rousseau for me as a pure edge rusher. I know some like Rousseau as a guy who can play inside at times but he’s a pure 7 or 5 tech to me and Paye flattens better and is more explosive.

Strongside Defensive End: Jaelen Phillips, Miami — He can rush the passer and stuff the run so he’s a strongside to me and ahead of Jayson Oweh by a mile.

Defensive Tackle: Christian Barmore, Alabama — This is a tough one but I’m going Alabama and Barmore slightly over Levi Onwuzerike from Washington.

Outside Linebacker: Micah Parsons, Penn State — Some have him inside but I’ve seen him pass rush since he was little and I prefer that and his length outside over Zaven Collins.

Inside Linebacker: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame — He lacks great size but he’s a quick twitch guy who can run and is way ahead of Nick Bolton.

Cornerback: Patrick Surtain, Alabama — When Caleb Farley’s back problem came to light it became between Surtain and Jaycee Horn for me.

Safety: Trevon Moehrig, TCU — This isn’t even close as I think he’s near a top-10 overall talent in the draft.

Specials: Jaylen Waddle, Alabama — Waddle’s ability in the return game is great but so is Rondale Moore’s but size wins out.