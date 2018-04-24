Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell ’s thought-provoking Three-Point Stance is here with a look at the week’s biggest commitments, why the father of Jalen Hurts is sending the wrong message and the 'Let Shea Play' campaign.

Commitments continue to heat up and it’s getting harder already to name the top commits of each week. Here’s my best crack at it this week's:



LB Shane Lee, Alabama – This was a surprise as many felt Penn State would be the team to beat. Lee is a downhill hitter who could also be an outstanding blitzer.

DE Mase Funa, Oregon – A great 1-2 punch with Keyon Ware-Hudson on the defensive line, the defensive recruiting at Oregon has been excellent so far.

OL John Olmstead, Notre Dame – A big, tall tackle with a nasty streak, he should fit into the Notre Dame offense quite well.

OL Caedan Wallace, Penn State – He’s surprisingly athletic for a huge guard and he’s an accomplished run blocker and road grader.

DB Litchfield Ajavon, Notre Dame – A rangy defender who is known as an aggressive, downhill hitter in run support who will bring toughness to the table.

DB Sheridan Jones, Clemson – A smooth and fluid cornerback with excellent ball skills, he will keep the tradition on the outside going as an elite ball tracker.

WR Kenyon Jackson, Texas A&M – A huge receiver from SEC country, this is a big commitment for A&M and a kid who could be a mismatch down the line.

DE Demarvin Leal, Texas A&M – An important in-state commitment, he’s a big end who could also play inside down the road and should be a terror.

WR Dazalin Worhsam, Alabama – A big in-state get for 2020, the Tide like this kid a lot and he has some serious upside.

DE Howard Cross III, Notre Dame – With NFL bloodlines, he’s well coached, smart and relentless at his position.

QB Taulia Tagovailoa, Alabama – The right-handed version of his brother? Could be. He could have a stronger arm.

OL Jason Rodriguez, USC – Important offensive line commit and a kid who could grow into an absolutely massive offensive tackle.

OL Michael Tarquin, Miami – Could play tackle or guard at the next level and likes to mix it up. Miami needs OL recruits and he’s an important one.

