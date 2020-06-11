Three-Point Stance: Commits, Group of Five WRs, hot programs
National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here with a look at the top wide receivers from the Group of Five, a run-down of key recent commitments and a list of the hottest program in each conference.
MORE THREE-POINT STANCE: Korey Foreman's top 5; sleeper classes; top G5 RBs
CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2022: Top 100
1. RECENT COMMITS THAT INTRIGUE ME
There have been some big commitments and some interesting commits in the last week or so. Here are some that intrigue me the most.
TE Mathias Barnwell, Penn State (2023) — This is obviously a very early commitment, but Barnwell is a big kid who could grow into an offensive lineman down the line. Big athletes are hard to find, so this is a good get.
WR Troy Stellato, Clemson — I love Stelatto as a route runner and a speed receiver who is in non-stop motion. Think Julian Edelman in the Clemson offense.
RB DeShun Morrell, UCLA — Morrell is a productive runner who ran for more than 2,000 yards and 33 scores last season. He has solid size as well.
RB Caleb McDowell, South Carolina — A speedy athlete, McDowell could work in the running and passing game and is also excellent on defense.
OL Bryson Estes, Florida State — An aggressive leader, Estes can play center or guard in college and will be a team captain down the road.
ATH Raheim Sanders, Arkansas — Sanders is a great pickup who could play running back, wide receiver, linebacker or even be a big safety or a small defensive end.
RB Trevion Cooley, Louisville — Cooley is dynamic at times and averaged 10 yards per carry last season. He’s rushed for almost 2,000 yards the last two seasons combined.
DB Omarion Cooper, Florida State — Cooper is a big and physical defensive back who is especially effective coming up and making tackles. He’s also rangy in coverage. He had seven pass deflections last season.
WR Bryson Green, Oklahoma State — Bryson is the more talented of the twins committed to the Cowboys but not by much. He’s an elite receiver with great hands and who can separate.
WR Blaine Green, Oklahoma State — Blaine stepped up when Bryson went down to injury last season and emerged as a real star. Like his brother, he has excellent ball skills.
LB Seth Malcom, Nebraska — Malcolm plays linebacker and running back in 8-man football in Iowa and also factors in the return game. He’s raw and skinny but has a very good ceiling.
WR Kaden Prather, West Virginia — Prather is a big receiver who can put up chunks of yardage quickly and can be a deep threat. He’s rangy and has good sideline balance as well.
DB Ryan Barnes, Notre Dame — Barnes could play cornerback or safety at the next level for Notre Dame. He took his two picks last year to the house.
DB Demarko Williams, Ole Miss — Williams can run as he’s shown as a receiver and he’s a rangy defensive back who can play outside or cover players in the slot. This is a nice get from Atlanta.
WR Cam Smith, Oklahoma State — Smith has good size and may be overlooked a bit with the Green brothers committed to the Cowboys as well, but he’s the first 1,000-yard receiver in his school's history.
TE Lake McRee, USC — McRee missed last season with a knee injury but he flashed his potential as a sophomore. The former Texas pledge is a very good athlete.
QB Kajiya Hollawayne, UCLA — Hollawayne passed for more than 2,000 yards and rushed for nearly 1,000 last season. He’s a big and athletic kid who is still a bit raw.
WR Ezavier Staples, UCLA — Staples is a tall receiver who can fill out and is a big play waiting to happen. He averaged over 20 yards per catch last season.
DE Viliami Pouha, Utah — The son of the Utes defensive line coach, Pouha is tall and lanky with a non stop motor. He’s a couple of years away from impacting but he could be a big-time sleeper down the line.
2. THE TOP WIDE RECEIVERS IN THE GROUP OF FIVE
I continue my look at the best players in the Group of Five with the wide receivers.
Damonte Coxie, Memphis — Coxie is an elite receiver with good size who has had over 1,000 yards receiving each of the last two seasons.
Khalil Shakir, Boise State — Shakir made a huge improvement last season and caught 63 passes and scored six times.
Warren Jackson, Colorado State — Jackson was one of the best receivers you’ve never heard of in 2019 with over 1,000 yards in the air.
C.J. Johnson, East Carolina — Johnson caught 54 passes for nearly 1,000 yards last season and is expected to take things to the next level as a sophomore.
Quian Williams, Eastern Michigan — Williams caught 52 passes for 661 yards as a freshman. That's just the start for this talented pass catcher.
Reggie Roberson, SMU — The West Virginia transfer had 803 yards and six scores last season.
Tre Walker, San Jose State — Walker is an elite possession receiver who moves the chains and is a reliable target.
Skyy Moore, Western Michigan — Moore had a very good freshman year with 51 catches and over 800 yards.
Marlon Williams, UCF — Williams is a powerful receiver with a running back build who is tough after the catch. He had over 700 yards receiving last season and could hit 1,000 this year. He will pair with Tre Nixon as one of the best Group of Five duos around.
Austin Watkins, UAB — The big receiver had over 1,000 yards receiving last year and averaged 19.2 yards per catch.
Marquez Stevenson, Houston — Stevenson is one of the most consistent receivers in Group of Five and has strung together two very good years.
Jared Smart, Hawaii — 87 catches for 1,129 yards last year makes Smart one of the most productive receivers around.
Jadan Blue, Temple — Blue had 95 catches for over 1,000 yards last season and was a massive part of the Owls' offense.
Kalil Pimpleton, Central Michigan — The Virginia Tech transfer posted great numbers last season.
Kaylon Geiger, Troy — With 77 catches as a freshman, Geiger is the go-to-guy already.
3. HOTTEST PROGRAMS IN EACH POWER FIVE CONFERENCE
This is not an easy call at all in some cases, but let's single out the programs in each Power Five conference that have been on fire in recruiting over recent weeks.
Big Ten: Michigan — While Ohio State rules the roost in Big Ten recruiting and are No. 1 in the country, Michigan has been the hottest team in recent weeks. Recent commitments include LB Junior Colson, ATH Jaydon Hood, DE KeChaun Bennett and OL Tristan Bounds.
SEC: Georgia — Tennessee is on top of the SEC right now and there haven’t been a ton of schools with a rash of commitments, but Georgia has landed a couple of key pieces recently. LB Chaz Chambliss was a long-time target and OL Dylan Fairchild is a key in state pickup. Arkansas, Ole Miss and some others have also been active recently with multiple commits.
ACC: Florida State — The Seminoles have been on a steady roll of late that started with WR Joshua Burrell and continued with LB Jordan Eubanks and TE Jackson West. The best have been the two recent commitments from DB Omarion Cooper and OL Bryson Estes. These aren’t the four stars you’d expect from FSU but these are all solid gets. Pitt, Boston College and NC State have also been very active.
Pac-12: USC — Not only is USC back on top of the Pac-12 in recruiting (for now) but the Trojans have been very active lately. QB Miller Moss and WR Michael Jackson are four-star pickups and TE Lake McRee keeps the Texas pipeline rolling. Oregon, Washington and UCLA have picked up key commits as well.
Big 12: Oklahoma State — Mike Gundy has been on fire of late with commitments from wide receivers Bryson and Blaine Green as well as Cam Smith. Add in ATH Makale Smith and they are on a good roll. West Virginia has also added some key commitments recently.