Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here with some predictions on remaining unsigned prospects for 2019 and the dumbest tweet he’s ever sent (so far).

While there aren’t a ton of prospects left unsigned for for National Signing Day, there are still enough to make things very interesting. And there is plenty of drama and guesswork to be done so here’s my best shot at uncommitted prospects left in the Rivals100.

OL Darnell Wright – Tennessee. This should be one of the less dramatic announcements on Wednesday as the Vols have been the strong leader for some time. This would be a huge pickup for Tennessee and really help the program's 2020 momentum.

ATH Jerrion Ealy – Clemson. This one has become tough and I’m basing my pick on baseball to be honest. Alabama made a late push and Ole Miss could land him as well, but I’m sticking with Clemson here.

CB Kaiir Elam – Florida. This one has been between Florida and Georgia for a while but with family ties to Florida, Elam ends up with the Gators and could become a star.

DT Ismael Sopsher – LSU. This one has gone back and forth between LSU and Alabama, but confidence is high that he will stay in-state. The former five-star has a ton of potential and could be a star if he can just be more consistent with his motor.

DE Charles Moore – Auburn. This is a very tough one and if you asked me two weeks ago, I would have said Florida but Auburn has the momentum and has taken the lead here. However, it wouldn’t stun me whoever he picks or if he decides to push things beyond Signing Day.

LB Henry To’oto’o – Alabama. To’oto’o has played things close to the vest but Alabama lands him in the end and he could be an immediate impact guy.

RB Mark-Antony Richards – Auburn. Because of his brother, many expected Miami to be the pick here but it really comes down to Florida and Auburn and the Tigers closed the deal this weekend. He’s a great fit for the Auburn offense.