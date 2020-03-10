Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is measuring the strength of the teams in the Big Ten on and off the field, continues his list of top returning players with the linebackers and comments on some big recent commitments.

Let’s continue my weight room-like assessment of conferences with a look at the Big Ten.

POWER LIFTERS

Ohio State — This is a no brainer as Urban Meyer has smoothly passed the torch to Ryan Day. The Buckeyes are easily the power of the Big Ten.



Wisconsin — The Badgers aren’t on the same level as Ohio State but they have been more than steady with five double-digit win seasons in the past six years and six Big Ten West titles in nine years.



STRONG AND STEADY

Michigan — Jim Harbaugh's 47 wins in five years is a nine-win improvement over the previous five seasons, but he hasn't put together a breakthrough season.



Penn State — The Nittany Lions have won the Big Ten, so why aren’t they at the top? They’ve been inconsistent at times and belong in this category until they can break through and win the East consistently.



Michigan State — Despite a 3-9 season in 2016, the Spartans have been steady and should remain so under Mel Tucker.



Iowa — Iowa is the definition of steady right? They are always winning just never enough to take that next step.



ON THE COME UP

Minnesota — Under PJ Fleck, the Gophers have been very impressive and already have a division title. They are a team to watch in the conference.



Indiana — The Hoosiers have been improving and continue to be a very tough team to beat for almost everyone.



Illinois — Who would have thought, right? Lovie Smith has this program on the right track, moving the wins from two to four to six the past three years.



NEED MORE GYM TIME

Nebraska — The Huskers are recruiting well and I believe in Scott Frost, but they have a ways to go before they reach another level.

Northwestern — Prior to this past season the Wildcats probably would have been near steady but there are many questions now after a 3-9 season.



Purdue — Purdue was on the right track but last year was a disaster and bouncing back will be tough.

WEAKLINGS

Rutgers — Not much aside from the record (9-39 last four years) needs to be pointed out here.

Maryland — The Terps have had much changover since joining the league and it’s been a disaster overall.