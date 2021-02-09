BlueWhiteIllustrated - Three-Point Stance: Best CFB Playoff teams, WRs, slow 2021 finishes

National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here with some thoughts on the best teams of the College Football Playoff era, the best true freshmen wide receivers in the country and five programs that limped to the finish line in 2021.

Is this Alabama national championship team the best of the College Football Playoff era? Here is how I would rank the top 10 teams over the last seven seasons.

1. 2019 LSU — It’s hard to find a better team overall than the Joe Burrow-led Tigers who destroyed everyone in its path a season ago. The offense got all of the headlines, but Patrick Queen and Derek Stingley Jr. headlined a tough defense. That LSU defense was better than this year’s Alabama defense.

2. 2020 Alabama — Mac Jones and Co. simply plowed through every team on the schedule. There wasn’t a weakness on offense and that amazing offensive line made everything look easy. Najee Harris and DeVonta Smith were the best at their positions in the country. Even though Patrick Surtain was excellent on defense, that group was a tick behind LSU's 2019 outfit.

3. 2018 Clemson — The Trevor Lawrence-led Tigers were a thing of beauty to watch as the true freshman carved up defenses, but it’s the defense that really stood out to me led by a defensive line of Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence on the inside and Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant on the outside. This was the most stacked defense Clemson has ever had.

4. 2016 Clemson — The Deshaun Watson Clemson team of 2016 was certainly no slouch and comes in just behind 2018. Wayne Gallman was awesome at running back and the receiving depth was off the charts. The defense wasn’t as star-studded but still had some amazing leaders like Ben Boulware.

5. 2016 Alabama — The first team to crack the list that didn’t win a national title is 2016 Alabama who lost to Watson and Clemson. Some may disagree with me that they should be this high but I loved this team despite a slight weakness at quarterback.

6. 2017 Alabama — This is the team where freshman Tua Tagovailoa hit freshman DeVonta Smith to win it all in overtime. This Crimson Tide team was loaded on defense just like it was the year before. They were deep on offense with the addition of Smith, Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs but not as dynamic defensively.

7. 2017 Georgia — Despite its loss to Alabama in the title game, let’s not forget this Georgia offense was led by Nick Chubb and Sony Michel, a stacked offensive line and a very capable freshman quarterback in Jake Fromm. Defensively, Roquan Smith led the way sideline to sideline. The Bulldogs arguably should have won the title game.

8. 2014 Ohio State — This was a fun team to follow as third-string quarterback Cardale Jones stepped up and helped Ezekiel Elliott and Co. roll through Alabama and then defeated Oregon to win it all. The wide receivers were deep, and the defense was led by end Joey Bosa and a defensive backfield with a slew of first-rounders. Urban Meyer led this team through much adversity to the title.

9. 2015 Alabama — This was a national title team loaded up front on each side of the ball. Derrick Henry was unstoppable that season, but this Crimson Tide team lands lower on the list because it wasn’t a dynamic passing offense with Jake Coker and an average receiving group aside from Calvin Ridley. They won on the back of Henry and that defense.

10. 2019 Clemson — The runner-up to the LSU title team in 2019 was a loaded Clemson group led by Trevor, Travis and the gang and Isaiah Simmons on defense. This was a very good Tigers squad that wasn’t challenged much and got throttled by the No. 1 team on this list.