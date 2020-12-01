"White showed off more of the physical talents we expected to see this season, but he also showed more development as a receiver," said Mid-Atlantic analyst Adam Friedman. "He looks like more of a physical and imposing player than he did a year ago, completely outmatching anybody he came across. He'll still need to be coached up on the finer points of playing receiver, but he's coming in at a much better starting point now compared to a year ago."

Wide receiver Lonnie White Jr. , who already held a four-star rating, has now jumped into the Rivals250 at No. 243 overall. While he was always considered an excellent athlete, the addition of more film of him at wide receiver, plus the progress he's made at that position, made this move possible.

After dropping from four Rivals250 prospects to two in August, Penn State is now back up to three top-250 players following Tuesday's update.

White wasn't the only future Nittany Lion to make a move, as cornerback Kalen King made a big jump, moving up 93 spots from No. 227 to No. 134.

"The physical abilities, including what we saw from him this summer coming out of quarantine, were what earned Kalen King his four stars to begin with. The playmaker he became as a senior is what earned him this bump higher in the Rivals250," said Midwest analyst Josh Helmholdt.

"At times, King simply took over games, willing his team to wins and making plays other players simply cannot or do not make. It was the kind of step forward we are looking for from elite players in their final high school seasons."

As expected, Penn State's top overall commitment, offensive lineman Landon Tengwall, stayed near the top of the list, moving down just a couple spots to No. 38 overall. Good Counsel and the rest of the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) postponed their seasons to the spring.

In addition to the committed players, there are a handful of remaining targets within the Rivals250. Running back Donovan Edwards sits at No. 74 overall, while defensive tackle George Rooks sits at No. 225.

