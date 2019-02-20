Following Tuesday's announcement of the Rivals100, Penn State has now offered 86 prospects in the latest addition of the Rivals250, which was released Wednesday.

So far, three of Penn State's five commitments in the 2020 class have made the list. LB Derek Wingo remains the highest-ranked player in the class, coming in at No. 149 overall. He moved down just seven spots. CB Josh Moten moved down 16 spots to No. 146, while LB Curtis Jacobs moved down nine spots to No. 167.

A few of Penn State's top remaining targets are also now part of the Rivals250. TE Theo Johnson jumped from a three-star to No. 181 overall. Two notable offensive lineman are also part of the list: Jimmy Christ, who sits at No. 212, and Olu Fashanu, No. 247. Both Johnson and Christ have taken two visits to Penn State, while Fashanu was on campus this past November.

Five other notable players that sit within the Top 150 are CB Enzo Jennings, DE Jacolbe Cowan, OL Zak Zinter and RB's Blake Corum and Michael Drennen II. Aside from Drennen, the other four have all been on campus at least once, while Drennen said he plans to visit State College this spring. Zinter also told BWI earlier this week that he plans to be on campus next month.

OL Anton Harrison, WR Michael Wyman and DE's Coziah Izzard and Fadil Diggs sit between 151-200. Penn State offered Wyman last Friday and he visited Penn State following his freshman season. Harrison, Izzard and Diggs have all been on campus multiple tines.

OL John Young, Saf. Makari Paige and DT's Cole Brevard and Jeffrey M'Ba all sit in the final 50 spots. Paige is a former teammate of current Penn State LB Lance Dixon. He's been on campus twice, same as Brevard. Young told BWI earlier this week that he's looking into visiting Penn State before the end of spring practice.





