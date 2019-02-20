Three Penn State commits make latest Rivals250
Following Tuesday's announcement of the Rivals100, Penn State has now offered 86 prospects in the latest addition of the Rivals250, which was released Wednesday.
So far, three of Penn State's five commitments in the 2020 class have made the list. LB Derek Wingo remains the highest-ranked player in the class, coming in at No. 149 overall. He moved down just seven spots. CB Josh Moten moved down 16 spots to No. 146, while LB Curtis Jacobs moved down nine spots to No. 167.
A few of Penn State's top remaining targets are also now part of the Rivals250. TE Theo Johnson jumped from a three-star to No. 181 overall. Two notable offensive lineman are also part of the list: Jimmy Christ, who sits at No. 212, and Olu Fashanu, No. 247. Both Johnson and Christ have taken two visits to Penn State, while Fashanu was on campus this past November.
Five other notable players that sit within the Top 150 are CB Enzo Jennings, DE Jacolbe Cowan, OL Zak Zinter and RB's Blake Corum and Michael Drennen II. Aside from Drennen, the other four have all been on campus at least once, while Drennen said he plans to visit State College this spring. Zinter also told BWI earlier this week that he plans to be on campus next month.
OL Anton Harrison, WR Michael Wyman and DE's Coziah Izzard and Fadil Diggs sit between 151-200. Penn State offered Wyman last Friday and he visited Penn State following his freshman season. Harrison, Izzard and Diggs have all been on campus multiple tines.
OL John Young, Saf. Makari Paige and DT's Cole Brevard and Jeffrey M'Ba all sit in the final 50 spots. Paige is a former teammate of current Penn State LB Lance Dixon. He's been on campus twice, same as Brevard. Young told BWI earlier this week that he's looking into visiting Penn State before the end of spring practice.
Click Here to see the complete Rivals250
Join us inside The Lions Den to discuss the Rivals250 and Penn State recruiting!
101) Saf. Antonio Johnson (Down seven spots from No. 94)
103) CB Enzo Jennings (Down 10 spots from No. 93)
108) DE Jacolbe Cowan (Up 12 spots from No. 120)
110) RB AJ Henning (Down 26 spots from No. 84)
113) WR Joel Williams (Down eight spots from No. 105)
134) DE Tyler Baron (Down eight spots from No. 126)
135) RB Blake Corum (Up 35 spots from No. 170)
136) CB Dwight McGlothern (Down 66 spots from No. 70)
139) WR Kris Hutson (Down eight spots from No. 131)
142) RB Michael Drennen II (Up seven spots from No. 149)
143) LB Derek Wingo (Down nine spots from No. 134)
145) CB Henry Gray (Down 73 spots from No. 72)
146) CB Josh Moten (Down 16 spots from No. 130)
147) OL Zak Zinter (Down nine spots from No. 138)
153) CB Jalen Harrell (First appearance in Top 250)
155) DE Rylie Mills (Up 10 spots from No. 165)
162) OL Anton Harrison (Down nine spots from No. 153)
163) LB B.J. Ojulari (Down nine spots from No. 154)
165) OL Marcus Dumervil (Down eight spots from No. 157)
166) LB Damian Sellers (Down 11 spots from No. 155)
167) LB Curtis Jacobs (Down nine spots from No. 158)
174) WR Michael Wyman (Down seven spots from No. 167)
177) RB Sam Adams (Up four spots from No. 181)
179) RB Daijun Edwards (Down eight spots from No. 171)
181) TE Theo Johnson (First appearance in Top 250)
192) DE Coziah Izzard (Down nine spots from No. 183)
198) QB Robby Ashford (Down 12 spots from No. 186)
199) LB Jaylen Harrell (Down 12 spots from No. 187)
200) DE Fadil Diggs (Down 12 spots from No. 188)
203) DT Cole Brevard (Down seven spots from No. 196)
205) OL Jalen Rivers (Down 10 spots from No. 195)
206) OL Jonathan Denis (Down eight spots from No. 198)
208) WR Justin Robinson (First appearance in Top 250)
212) OL Jimmy Christ (First appearance in Top 250)
213) OL Joshua Braun (Down nine spots from No. 204)
214) OL John Young (Down nine spots from No. 205)
216) RB Jo’quavious Marks (Down five spots from No. 211)
222) Saf. Xavion Alford (First appearance in Top 250)
232) DT Jeffrey M’ba (First appearance in Top 250)
240) WR Thaiu Jones-Bell (First appearance in Top 250)
241) Saf. Makari Paige (Down 12 spots from No. 229)
243) Saf. Lejond Cavazo (Down 12 spots from No. 231)
245) Saf. Jacobe Covington (Down 82 spots from No. 163)
247) OL Olu Fashanu (First appearance in Top 250)