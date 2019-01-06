Let’s get into some observations from the weekend.

The Nittany Lions took Friday’s game 4-2 before falling 4-1 on Saturday.

Yet, that’s exactly what Penn State managed this weekend, earning a split with a talented Minnesota team despite playing without Evan Barratt and Aarne Talvitie as they participated in the World Junior Championship in Canada.

Doing so without two elite players is even tougher.

Earning points on the road is hard enough to do in a conference like the Big Ten.





Answering the Bell

It was an up-and-down Penn State debut for defenseman Evan Bell, who was ineligible for the first half of the season after transferring from Merrimack.

He notched his first point as a member of the Nittany Lions Friday with a secondary assist on a Kevin Kerr goal, and showed off his skating ability and offensive skill set several times.

He was exposed defensively on one occasion Saturday, though, when he drifted away from his man on the rush, leading to a goal for the Gophers.

Though Bell is left-handed, he played on the right side with Kerr to his left in both games.

Lack of Finnish

With Talvitie off playing for Finland and Barratt playing for the United States in the WJC, the Nittany Lions needed to replace the hole left by a combined 45 points absent from their lineup.

They succeeded in doing so Friday, finding the back of the net four times in a victory. But they were stifled Saturday.

Penn State generated enough chances to win, putting 32 shots on Minnesota goaltender Mat Robson. But the Nittany Lions just couldn’t find that extra finishing ability they needed to best Robson, who played well throughout the series.

It resulted in one of the most offensively quiet weekends Penn State has had all season.

Jones consistent in goal again

Anyone who follows Penn State’s hockey program knows by now that goaltender Peyton Jones is capable of brilliance.

You likely also know that, up until this point, he’s also been prone to the occasional slip-up in net.

But the play of the Nittany Lions’ go-to netminder certainly seems to be leveling out as the season progresses.

He was excellent in net on Friday, stopping 30 of the 32 shots the Gophers sent his way.

And he was pretty good again on Saturday, despite allowing three goals. He made all the saves he should have and kept the Nittany Lions close in a game in which they were thoroughly outplayed until an empty netter sealed the win for the hosts.

Penn State will take a weekend like that from Jones 10 times out of 10.

Up Next

The Nittany Lions will host cellar-dwelling Michigan State for a two game series at Pegula Ice Arena this weekend.



